Spark Curiosity Announces Launch Of Highly-Anticipated STEM Scholarship Competition For Girls In Grades 10-12

The team at Spark Curiosity is pleased to announce the official launch of the the Promising Scholar Competition . This new scholarship opportunity is exclusively for girls in grades 10-12 who are interested in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) in London, Ontario.

Spark Curiosity is focused on helping school-aged girls explore STEM careers. According to Sofiat Ajibowu at Spark Curiosity,“Our mission is to build a supportive community addressing the gender gap in STEM post-secondary enrollment. Statistics Canada's 'Gender differences in STEM enrollment and graduation' report, published on November 21, 2021, identifies 'interest, confidence, and social norms' as contributing factors. The report underscores the importance of external social influences, reinforcing the need for initiatives like ours.”

According to Randstad Canada, less than 25% of people in STEM careers are women. This same data shows that only 34% of Canadians with a STEM degree are women, and these women make up just 23% of Canadians working in science and tech.

Spark Curiosity, which has been made possible by the Government of Canada and Nigerian Canadians for Cultural Educational and Economic Progress, offers opportunities for girls grades 10-12 to tap into planning, networking, and workshops to help foster a career in STEM. This month, the organization will host its Promising Scholars' Competition, the Women Excelling in STEM Speaker Panel, and an orientation.

The Promising Scholar Competition has just officially launched, taking the Spark Curiosity mission a step further for girls in London, Ontario. The application has just opened, offering young scholars the chance to win a 128 GB Meta Quest 2 Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset, two $50 gift cards, and an all-expense-paid networking dinner at the River Room Cafe and private dining for five. Applications are now being accepted online at .

Spark Curiosity is a London, Ontario, based program designed to empower STEM learning in diverse girls in grades 10, 11, and 12.



