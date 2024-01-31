Unconventional Trauma Healing Training Launched By Holistic Bodyworker Michelle Dixon

(MENAFN- GetNews) Art of Living training includes spirituality in healing journey

Trauma healing training program with a new methodology launched

The training uniquely engages with the client's spirituality The focus on the training is as much about training the practitioner to be present and in an expanded consciousness state, as it is about employing specific strategies to reduce the client's symptoms

Michelle Dixon, Ph.D., a Sydney based holistic practitioner

specializing in trauma, has launched a trauma healing trainingprogram that merges the practical approach of somatic work with a soul-centered approach.

Dixon's online program“The Art of Living Trauma Training” holds to the philosophy that life is art, not a destination. There is a deeply creative unfolding moment by moment, and the trauma survivor heals by engaging with this unfolding, rather than having a set 'outcome' in mind.

For the spiritual client who experiences that the human journey is just one aspect of a larger consciousness, the suffering inherent in trauma recovery demands a different kind of support than offered conventionally. Dixon's approach is not about diagnosing or pathologizing the trauma experience, but welcoming it as part of the age-old human journey of suffering, through which there is the opportunity for spiritual awakening.

Reducing the symptoms of trauma is part and parcel of this training program, based on tools that Dixon has used effectively over many years: from mindfulness, parts work, inner child work, breathwork, and 'life as therapy” - in which the client's hobbies and daily practices are invited into the healing process.

However, what truly makes this program unique is the way in which the practitioner learns to regulate her/his nervous system to be present, in an expanded consciousness, and able to guide the client to become present and equally aligned to their Wholeness or soul even as they experience deep suffering.

The Art of Living Trauma Training is offered globally. Michelle runs a

free introductory webinar periodically to introduce practitioners to the philosophy and approach of the training. This training runs over a month online and is suitable for both practitioners and trauma survivors who might benefit from a different understanding of their journey.

Contact Information:

Michelle Dixon, Phd., Holistic Trauma Specialist





tel.[Australia] 1300 825 193

email:

About

Michelle Dixon, Ph.d. is a holistic practitioner specializing in trauma and the founder and director of Academy for Healers. The Academy is an online community

and a movement of holistic and alternative practitioners and healers who understand the value of alternative and holistic approaches, and who are committed to the evolution of the wellness industry in service of humanity.

Media Contact

Company Name: Academy for Healers

Contact Person: Michelle Dixon, Phd., Holistic Trauma Specialist

Email: Send Email

Phone: 1300 825 193

Country: Australia

Website:

