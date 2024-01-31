Steven B. Riddley Presents Divine Insights On Christianity And The State Of The World In Bold New Books

(MENAFN- GetNews) Steven B. Riddley has released a series of books. These works aim to present in-depth, biblically-based insights on Christianity and the contemporary state of the world. The series invites readers to delve deeper into biblical understanding despite potential controversies.

Steven B. Riddley's work shows the profound impact of divine intervention and fervent prayer. Over a seven-year period, his books have been dictated to him by the Holy Spirit, providing impactful, biblically-based assertions and well-researched interpretations.

In "Everybody Talking About Heaven Ain't Going There," the author exposes end-time scenarios leading to the transformation of seminary-trained pastors into Popes in Pulpits. Serving as an introduction to "The Riddley Chronicles," the book presents a straightforward explanation of what God will require from those who identify as Christians to enter his kingdom.

"The Riddley Chronicles: of Rightly Dividing the Word of Truth, From Sin to Salvation and Translation" resulted from a seven-year journey steered by divine appointment. This book presents an earnest call for believers to repent, highlighting the divisive effects of the partial truths being propagated and the dire consequences of maintaining this state of apostasy.

"Biblical Prophetical Chronicles of the Last Generation: Revelation; The Final Layer Revealed" offers insights into the mysteries sealed in the books of Daniel and Revelation. The writings illuminate passages that have long remained veiled, providing readers an opportunity to discern the revelations themselves through a scriptural lens.

"America, The Judgment of the Republic for Which it Stands: One Nation Under God" revolves around the Obama and Trump administrations. The book draws attention to the events unfolding in the public sphere and their alignment with scriptural prophecies.

Despite the potentially controversial nature of his writings due to longstanding traditional denominational doctrines, Riddley stays true to the insights and interpretations bestowed upon him. The simplicity and clarity of his delivery, untouched by political correctness, are sure to captivate readers seeking to deepen their biblical understanding.

Riddley's books are a potent reminder of the imperative of religious discernment and commitment, delivering a timely and critical message to Christians and Bible scholars worldwide. His books are available today at ScriptorHouse , Amazon and Barnes & Noble .

About the Author:

Steven B. Riddley's source of inspiration is nothing less than divine intervention. Unlike many prophets who rely on dreams or visions, Riddley believes the messages he shares were dictated to him directly by the Holy Spirit during his periods of prayer spanning seven years.

Riddley's work on the Book of Revelation is particularly noteworthy. It presents profound, biblically based assertions complemented by well-researched interpretations, providing an insightful understanding of this challenging scriptural book. Despite its potential controversy among some Bible scholars, Riddley's exposition stands on sound, scripturally-based concepts.

His audacious disregard for political correctness pairs harmoniously with his straightforward, easy-to-understand delivery, making his work accessible to a wide readership. Riddley's courageously frank viewpoints reflect his dedication to truth, offering a unique lens through which to view biblical narratives. His work on Revelation concludes at the end of the Obama presidency, providing a thought-provoking connection between biblical prophecy and contemporary events. His writing offers an engaging exploration into the heart of scripture and its application in our modern world.

