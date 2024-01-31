Galit Tzur Law Office – Personalized Legal Support During Family Crises

(MENAFN- GetNews) Tel Aviv - January 30th, 2024 - The Galit Tzur Law Office,

specializing for over a decade in providing legal counsel for divorce proceedings, child custody disputes, division of property, and complex inheritance cases, is pleased to announce the opening of a new office in Tel Aviv.

Headed by Adv. Galit Tzur, the Israeli law firm provides customized legal support to clients undergoing crises such as separation, divorce, family conflicts, custody battles over property division, inheritance disputes, and other complex monetary and property litigation between family members.

The interdisciplinary team of attorneys and rabbinical court advocates supports clients emotionally and legally during challenging times of divorce, separation, custody fights, property division, probate contests, and other intricate family legal matters.



the firm Personalized and sensitive treatment includes legal counsel throughout the legal process alongside emotional and psychological support tailored to each client's needs while strictly maintaining client privacy and dignity at all times.

At the Galit Tzur Law Office, the firm sees it as its duty not only to provide top-level professional legal advice and representation but also to personally and humanely accompany each client throughout the process. The firm believes this approach, integrating professional excellence with a caring, empathetic, and sensitive attitude, is key to obtaining the best possible outcomes for their clients both legally and personally.



their team of lawyers undergoes special training in ethics, cultural sensitivity, and clinical psychology to ensure an in-depth understanding of the unique needs and challenges facing their clients.

Areas of expertise include

. Divorce and separation - Full support during alimony claims, divorce agreements, child and spousal support requests, and property division.

. Child custody battles - Representing parents in custody disputes and determining fair visitation agreements.



. Wills and probate - Assistance with inheritance procedures, the appointment of estate administrators, submission of wills to the Inheritance Registrar, and drafting of wills.

. Property and monetary litigation - Representation in financial claims between family members including spousal compensation and division of communal property.



. Personal status law - Filing claims for divorce in rabbinical court and appealing rabbinical court divorce rulings.

Their experienced team of lawyers will professionally, caringly, and sensitively support you during this complicated period while maintaining client confidentiality and well-being.

At the Galit Tzur Law Office, they see the utmost importance in protecting client rights while strictly preserving personal dignity and privacy. They believe legal counsel is not just a professional matter but also a personal and emotional one.



Each lawyer on their team invests in understanding each client's unique needs and works diligently to protect their rights with empathy, sensitivity, and genuine concern for their wellbeing.



At the Galit Tzur Law Office, They maintain full confidentiality and assure clients that their privacy and dignity will be strictly protected at all stages of legal proceedings including hearings, negotiations, and out-of-court dispute resolutions.

Their primary goal is to bring about the optimal legal and personal outcome for each client, with sensitivity to their unique situation.

For an initial consultation:

Phone: +9723-9442288, +972-50-7427780

Email: ...

Website:

Media Contact

Company Name: Galit Tzur Law Office

Contact Person: Galit Tzur

Email: Send Email

Country: Israel

Website:

