Renee’ Kennedy, President Of AAA Life Solutions, Interviewed On The Influential Entrepreneurs Podcast Discussing The “Black Swans” Of Life

Renee' Kennedy discusses the art of adaptability: lessons from black swan events.

Listen to the interview on the Business Innovators Radio Network:



The country is currently experiencing a sense of uncertainty and anticipation of a potential crisis. Renee' Kennedy cites past events such as 9-11, the Fukushima nuclear accident, and the 2008 financial crisis as examples of crises that have created this unease. People in the country are feeling“angst” or a sense that something is about to happen, but they are unsure of what exactly it will be. This feeling is attributed to the presence of various“black swan opportunities,” which are events that cannot be predicted or planned. The episode suggests that this uncertainty is causing anxiety among people, leading them to seek ways to prepare for potential crises.

Renee' Kennedy also explores the concept of difficult situations as opportunities for growth and learning. One example given is in the hotel industry, where employees are trained to view irate guests as opportunities rather than problems. Instead of immediately refuting the guest's complaint, they are taught to call the manager and say,“We have an opportunity here at the front desk. Can you please come down?” This mindset shift allows them to diffuse the situation and provide extra value to the customer.

The idea of difficult situations as opportunities for growth and learning is further applied to larger events such as 9-11, COVID-19, and the financial crisis of 2008.

These are opportunities for individuals and the country to learn, grow, and become stronger. They emphasize the importance of reflecting on these events and extracting lessons from them.

Taking a step of faith and persevering through challenges is highlighted as a way to learn and figure things out. Renee' Kennedy suggests that even if someone initially struggles to see what they can learn from a difficult situation, having an accountability partner or mentor can help guide them toward finding the lessons and opportunities for growth.

Renee' explained:“There are things you can do to plan for some of these events, whether they're a black swan or a white swan. And if you're prepared, you don't have to fear, and you can let your faith take over and you can say: Lord, I've done everything I can do. Now, I'm just trusting you that I've done enough. And whatever I haven't, you'll make up the difference. We have to use our faith, no matter how you believe or what you believe in.”

About Renee' Kennedy



Renee' Kennedy brings over 25 years of industry experience to the table. Their priority is always their clients and their financial stability, which is why we listen to their objectives and design innovative, personalized strategies that meet their unique needs.

The focus is on customizing employee benefits plans for businesses to reduce or eliminate costs while offering tax savings. They also specialize in life insurance strategies, 401(k) rollovers, and more to help individuals and businesses build tax-free retirements, secure long-term care and death benefits, and more.

At AAA Life Solutions, they always put clients first, with excellent customer service and up-to-date insurance strategies tailored to their individual needs. They do their due diligence to ensure that they make the right decisions for the clients, knowing that their choices will affect them for a lifetime.

They provide peaceful solutions in uncertain times.

Learn More:

