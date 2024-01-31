Renowned Author And Healthcare Advocate, Dr. Julie Siemers, Embarks On A Mission To Save 10,000 Lives

(MENAFN- GetNews)





Roswell, GA - In a riveting episode of the“Amazing Authors” podcast hosted by Cliff Pelloni, best-selling author and healthcare expert, Dr. Julie Siemers, unveiled her ambitious mission to save 10,000 lives through improved patient safety measures.

Featured on the podcast to discuss her best-selling book, 'Surviving Your Hospital Stay: A Nurse Educator's Guide to Staying Safe and Living to Tell About It,' Dr. Siemers passionately shared insights into her mission. She eloquently highlighted the critical importance of patient safety, effective communication, and family involvement in healthcare.

“Every life is precious, and by enhancing patient safety, we have the power to save countless lives. It's about more than just preventing medical errors; it's about empowering patients and families to be active participants in their healthcare journey,” remarked Dr. Siemers.

Dr. Siemers, a leading voice in Patient Safety , emphasized the significance of informed patient care and the role of technology in shaping the future of the industry. One of her commitments is to provide strategies and educational modules to address the nursing practice breakdown leading to medical errors and preventable patient deaths.

To further her mission, Dr. Siemers will be conducting workshops, seminars, and outreach programs to raise awareness about patient safety. Through her efforts , she aims to equip individuals with the knowledge and tools needed to navigate the healthcare system safely.

Dr. Julie Siemers is an acclaimed author and healthcare advocate, is a leading figure in patient safety and nursing education. With a passion for empowering individuals to navigate healthcare safely, Dr. Siemers authored the best-selling book 'Surviving Your Hospital Stay: A Nurse Educator's Guide to Staying Safe and Living to Tell About It.'

Dedicated to her mission of saving 10,000 lives, Dr. Siemers actively promotes patient safety through workshops, seminars, and outreach programs.

