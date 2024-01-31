Shem Malmquist Selected As Top Aviation Expert Of The Year By IAOTP

(MENAFN- GetNews)

Shem Malmquist, pilot, professor, accident investigator, researcher, author, speaker, moderator of the Bluecoat Project, and expert, was recently selected as Top Aviation Expert of the Year by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.

Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.

With close to five decades of experience, Mr. Malmquist has worked in the aviation industry since 1976, flying and working at Cable Airport in Southern California doing airport maintenance and servicing aircraft. His experience ranges from teaching aerobatics and instructing in a variety of both general aviation and transport aircraft to academic research and safety investigation. Mr. Malmquist was mentored by famed Lockheed test pilot Tony LeVier, who became a friend, and through Tony, became enamored with the technical side of aviation. He was also mentored and become friends with Iris (Cummings) Critchell, who's career spanned from the 1936 U.S. Olympic team, a degree in mathematics from USC and then flying WSP during World War II. She later completed her PhD and then founded the aeronautics program at Harvey Mudd college, where she still serves as professor emeritus.

Currently Captain Malmquist is involved in research and work on risk analysis and mitigation utilizing system safety engineering methods based on Dr. Nancy Leveson's STAMP. He has previously explored several competing methods.

In his spare time Captain Malmquist is also a B-777 Captain operating on routes worldwide. In addition, he is an Air Safety and Accident Investigator, and has held key roles in several major investigations, including that of Party Coordinator. He has performed aircraft performance analysis, human performance and operations, systems and structural analysis as part of my flight safety work.

Captain Malmquist has written a number of articles on various topics pertaining to aircraft operations. These are mostly targeted towards other pilots and reflect his personal opinion and are not representative of any other groups, organizations or companies. He has also co-authored a book,“Angle of Attack”. The second edition of this book was released in Summer 2019, printed in French as well as English. More recently, I published the book "Grounded" with Roger Rapoport, to look at the future of aviation safety. A collection of previous articles and a description of the book can be found here:

Mr. Malmquist started his career at San Antonio College with an Associates or Arts and Sciences in Commercial Flight Activities followed by a Bachelors of Science in Aeronautical Science from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

In 2014, He earned a Master's degree in Human Factors in Aeronautics as continued on to study towards his PhD at Florida Institute of Technology.

Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Malmquist has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. This year, he will be considered to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. He will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville this December for his selection as Top Aviation Expert of the Year.

In addition to his successful career, Mr. Malmquist

is a member of numerous organizations related to his industry including the Resilience Engineering Association, Flight Safety Foundation, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Air Force Association, Society of Automotive Engineers, International Society of Air Safety Investigators, Royal Aeronautical Society, American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics, and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers.

The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Mr. Shem Malmquist for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. He is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year's gala."

Looking back, Mr. Malmquist attributes his success to his perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors he has had along the way. When not working, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his family. In the future, he hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.



For more information please visit:



About IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries.

These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.

IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires.

IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.

For More information on IAOTP please visit:



