Losoki Collagen Peptide Launches, The Secret To Skin Care

(MENAFN- GetNews) People's pursuit of health care products is getting hotter and hotter, gradually developing from health care to beauty. In addition, different groups of people have different preferences for various beauty and anti-aging concepts, with the Post-90s and Post-95s favoring "antioxidant" and the Post-80s and Post-85s favoring "anti-glycation".

The oral anti-aging, oral whitening and oral hydration have become the main market for beauty and health is. Among them, the LOSOKI

brand has successfully broken through with its collagen peptide oral solution, which makes the skin glow from the inside out through innovative, effective ingredients and oral beauty solutions that incorporate technology.





LOSOKI: Collagen peptides were born to create a new face of health

In order to address the problem of collagen loss in the body in a more in-depth and targeted manner, Losoki launched this oral collagen peptide solution through scientific formulations and clinical trials.

The product extracts pure deep-sea cod collagen, retaining the nutrients intact, each product collagen content > 10000mg; with Japan's patented small molecule fish collagen peptide introduction, effectively promote the body's own collagen synthesis; with the patented collagen tripeptide, easier to penetrate the stratum corneum, dermis, accelerate absorption, multiple comparison test results show that the collagen absorption rate ≥ 98%; supplemented with Bonito elastin, enhance skin elasticity, promote cell regeneration function, make the skin more full, in addition, the added niacinamide, Italian blood orange extract, chitosan, elderberry and other multiple essence ingredients, enhance the body's natural anti-free radical defense mechanism, block the damage of UV rays on the skin, lock moisture, make the skin look more shiny, and the product does not contain any artificial additives, hormones, preservatives, can The product does not contain any artificial additives, hormones, or preservatives and can safely and effectively and truly replenish collagen for the body.

Data from clinical trials showed that after 6 weeks of taking Losiki Collagen Peptide Oral Solution in the experimental control group aged 30-50, skin firmness improved by 16.4%; skin water content also improved significantly, and over 75% of the subjects showed significant improvement in facial fine lines and skin elasticity.





The changes brought by taking Losoki Collagen Oral Solution every day are not only on the skin, but also on the scalp and nails, making the hair more healthy and shiny, the nails stronger and less prone to breakage, and the whole person more youthful and attractive.

LOSOKI: Superior Quality, Shared Beauty

As a newly created new product category, Losoki Collagen Peptide Oral Liquid also follows the same strict requirements and high standards of the Losoki brand, insisting on bringing consumers quality, peace of mind and effective beauty drinks.

Based on the top raw materials, safe formula and clinical trial results, the collagen peptide oral solution has become a best-selling product leading the health oral beauty industry and winning the reputation of users once it was launched.

Losoki brand was born in the United States, through the continuous research of human aging problems, gathered the top medical team, to create a simpler, faster and safer collagen peptide products from the inside out, to solve the "rapid loss of collagen" aging problem, so that the skin always stay fresh and full.

