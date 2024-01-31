James Lynch Takes Readers On A Unforgettable Ride In The New Crime Thriller Novel ‘For Duty And Humanity’

(MENAFN- GetNews)

A renowned author, James Lynch, unveils a gripping tale of intrigue and suspense in his latest novel, 'For Duty and Humanity.' The story follows Jim, the proprietor of a due-diligence investigative agency, whose life takes an unexpected turn when a lifeline is thrown his way by an old colleague.

As Jim navigates the challenges of a struggling business and a dwindling marriage, he enlists the help of Gordon, a local college student looking for a break. Little does Jim know this decision will thrust him into a world of family secrets and personal dilemmas that he can't ignore.

'For Duty and Humanity ' by James Lynch is an exploration of how one man's attempt to balance work and personal life leads him down a path of unexpected revelations and moral dilemmas. With no turning back, Jim must do something he's not accustomed to-follow through. Embark on a gripping journey with Jim as he navigates through secrets and unforeseen challenges.

Will he uncover the truth, or will the shadows of the past consume him? Don't miss out on this thrilling tale of suspense and discovery. The novel masterfully combines elements of mystery, suspense, and drama, keeping readers on the edge of their seats from start to finish.

The author, James Lynch, skillfully weaves a narrative that is not only engaging but also easy to follow. The story highlights the complexities of human nature and the consequences of prying into the secrets of others. As Jim finds himself in too deep, readers will be captivated by the twists and turns that unfold, making 'For Duty and Humanity ' a must-read for fans of thrilling mysteries.

The unexpected twists and turns will take the readers on a rollercoaster ride through the streets of Jersey City, where the line between right and wrong becomes increasingly blurred. With meticulous attention to detail and a keen understanding of human psychology, this compelling and heart-pounding novel resonates with authenticity.

As Jim grapples with the consequences of his decisions, the story invites readers to ponder the thin line that separates justice from personal intrusion. Are you ready to immerse yourself in this thought-provoking read?

'For Duty and Humanity' by James Lynch is available on Amazon, so don't forget to grab your copy today!

About the Author:

James Lynch is a seasoned private investigator and the esteemed president of his Jersey City, NJ-based investigative firm, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to the world of private investigation.

Book Name: For Duty and Humanity

Author Name: James Lynch

ISBN Number: 1942500777

Ebook Version: Click Here

Paperback Version: Click Here

Media Contact

Company Name: Amazon Publishing Pros

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1-877-992-7638

Country: United States

Website:

