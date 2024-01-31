Securechain AI Transforms Blockchain With AI Technology For Safer, Faster Transactions

(MENAFN- GetNews) The revolutionary SecureChain AI platform is a full blockchain ecosystem allowing users to scale like never before

The creators of SecureChain AI are thrilled to announce the official launch of their transformational blockchain platform, which is poised to take the virtual world by storm with AI-equipped technology for faster, safer transactions on the blockchain. SCAI officially launched on January 26th, 2024.

The engineers behind SecureChain AI recognize the pain points of the current generation of blockchain, which include growing volumes of scammers and hackers. SecureChain AI was created to directly address these concerns while also making transactions more efficient to deliver a platform that demonstrates an evolution of blockchain technology that has yet to be seen.

Users can enjoy a plethora of exciting features including secure scaling of Dapps, AI-based security via on-chain monitoring robots and more, utlities for keeping web3 safe, and much more. Products and services already available via SecureChain AI include KYC verification, a due diligence service to verify the authenticity of projects, enterprise blockchain that can be scaled to suit, smart contract audits, a blacklist database, a built-in escrow service, and AI-based forensics that can aid law enforcement in investigations while also helping victims of fraud or hackers get their funds back.

SecureChain AI also features a freelance network with professionals in numerous niches who provide services to blockchain businesses. The platform's Mainnet Explorer

lets users see blocks and transactions in real time and offers statistics on daily and total transactions and more. The SCAI Mining App

lets users track mining from the palms of their hands. SecureChain AI boasts a burn rate of 50% of transactional fees with each transaction. The Launchpad on the SCAI Network will be launched on February 5, 2024. SCAI is scheduled to be listed on LAToken on February 29, 2024.

“SecureChain AI is a future technology where we combine Blockchain and AI technology to create a smarter Blockchain platform, especially in terms of capacity,” said a spokesperson for SecureChain AI. Current on-platform statistics include a total supply of 700M spread over three networks and 500M on the SCAI Mainnet. Learn more now by visiting .

ABOUT SECURECHAIN AI

SecureChain AI is a groundbreaking AI-driven blockchain platform with Intelligent Security Engine (ISE) algorithm for empowering the next generation of Dapps with security and speed. Follow on social media:



Facebook: @SecureChainAI

Twitter/X: @SecureChainAI

Telegram: @SecureChainAI

YouTube: @SecureChainAI

GitHub: @securechainai

Media Contact

Company Name: SecureChain AI

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website:

