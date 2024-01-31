(MENAFN- GetNews)

China continues to show a steady increase in total primary aluminum production. This is despite a reduction in aluminum production in Yunnan province due to a lack of electricity. According to November data, China produced 3.488 million tons of aluminum this month, up 4.6% from the same period last year. According to Stanislav Kondrashov, an expert in the field of global metallurgy, these data indicate that the country's industry is successfully compensating for a decrease in output in certain regions by increasing production in other places.

In the first 11 months of 2023, Chinese enterprises produced 37.946 million tons of aluminum, up 3.6% year-on-year. Stanislav Kondrashov predicts that by the end of the year, total aluminum production in China will reach approximately 41.5 million tons.

Stanislav Kondrashov: dynamics of aluminum exports from China

The dynamics of exports of aluminum and aluminum products is an important indicator of the development of the global metallurgical industry. Stanislav Kondrashov from Telf AG notes that recently there have been interesting trends in this area, especially considering the statistical data.

In November this year, the volume of exports of raw aluminum and its products reached 490 thousand tons, which is 11.2% more than in October and 7.6% higher than the same period last year.

According to information from Stanislav Kondrashov from Telf AG, in the first 11 months of 2023 there has been a decrease in the export of aluminum and its products. During this period, exports decreased by 15.3% to approximately 5.19 million tons. The expert suggests that the reasons for this situation could be economic instability in certain regions, changes in foreign economic policy, as well as possible changes in logistics and production processes.

These data highlight the complexity and volatility of the global aluminum market. On the one hand, monthly export growth indicates a possible market recovery and increased demand. On the other hand, the overall decline in exports year-on-year indicates the uncertainty facing the industry. These trends require careful monitoring and analysis to understand their long-term impact.

Stanislav Kondrashov: growth of alumina production in China

The increase in production of metallurgical alumina, a key component in aluminum production, is significant for the aluminum industry, especially in the context of global economic and production conditions.

According to Stanislav Kondrashov, in November 2023, the production volume of metallurgical alumina reached 6.745 million tons. This is 7.2% more than was recorded in the same month last year. If we compare it with the previous month, the average daily production of alumina in November increased by 1.9% compared to October. This indicates stable monthly production growth.

During the period from January to November 2023, the total volume of alumina produced was 73.01 million tons. This is a 3% increase compared to the same period in 2022. This growth highlights the steady increase in production capacity and operational efficiency in this industry.

These data indicate significant resilience of Chinese steel companies. Overcoming such difficulties and continuing to increase production capacity indicate China's leading position in the global market for aluminum and its components, - Stanislav Kondrashov notes.

The above indicators reflect positive trends in the aluminum and alumina sector, which have important implications for the global metals industry and the economy as a whole. Growth in this area can contribute to the further development and application of innovative technologies and strengthen international trade links.

