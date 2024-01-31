Dr. Michael Hilton Revolutionizes Emergency Medicine Services In New York, NY

(MENAFN- GetNews)

Dr. Michael Hilton

New York, NY - In a groundbreaking move, Dr. Michael Hilton is spearheading a transformative initiative in the realm of Emergency Medicine, offering a suite of innovative services aimed at elevating private medical practices to unparalleled levels of efficiency and compliance.

Drawing on his extensive expertise, Dr. Hilton is now available to consult with private medical practices, providing invaluable insights into the review and development of standard operating procedures. His meticulous approach extends to the enhancement of clinical and operational/administrative workflows, ensuring seamless operations within the medical practice.

With an unwavering commitment to regulatory compliance, Dr. Michael Hilton specializes in the thorough review of private medical practice adherence to essential regulations such as HIPAA, OSHA, CLIA, and DEA. His keen eye for detail ensures that practices meet and exceed the highest standards, safeguarding patient confidentiality and maintaining a secure and compliant environment.

In a bid to fortify private medical practices against unforeseen challenges, Dr. Micheal Hilton extends his consultancy to disaster preparedness, emergency management procedures, and continuity of operations plans. By delving into these critical aspects, he empowers practices to navigate emergencies with resilience and maintain uninterrupted operations in the face of adversity.

Recognizing the significance of strategic partnerships, Dr. Hilton lends his expertise to practices seeking vendor identification and vetting. His meticulous approach ensures that practices align with reputable vendors, fostering collaborations that contribute to the overall success and efficiency of the medical establishment.

Dr. Michael Hilton's commitment to excellence extends further as he collaborates with private medical practices to establish Physician Office CLIA-waived and CLIA-Moderate Complexity Labs. This strategic move not only enhances the diagnostic capabilities of practices but also positions them at the forefront of cutting-edge medical services.

About Dr. Michael Hilton :

Dr. Michael Hilton received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Columbia University in 2005. Graduating with a medical degree from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine in 2009, he furthered his education by obtaining a Master's degree in Public Health from the University of Pittsburgh's Graduate School of Public Health in 2014. His residency at the University of Pittsburgh, with a focus on Emergency Medicine, laid the foundation for a distinguished career.

Dr. Hilton has held notable positions such as Medical Director for Sollis Health and Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mt. Sinai in New York. His passion for the field is evident in his continuous pursuit of knowledge through seminars and training courses from prestigious organizations, including the American Heart Association, the National Association of Emergency Medical Services Physicians, and the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians.

For private medical practices seeking a transformative partner in Emergency Medicine, Dr. Michael Hilton stands as the beacon of expertise, ensuring a future of excellence and compliance.

