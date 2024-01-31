M3linked Announces Expansion Of Business Networking Communities And Services Including Expanded Geography And New Indiegogo Project

(MENAFN- GetNews)

Phoenix, Arizona - Today M3Linked, a premier peer-to-peer networking, collaboration and Mastermind community expressly developed for entrepreneurs, announced that it will be expanding to 6 additional markets in the second and third quarters of 2024.

This will bring the total markets of operation to 14, including Dallas, Tampa, Las Vegas, New York, Los Angeles, Detroit, Philadelphia and Washington DC.

The company also announced that it will be adding professional skill-based services to support the existing networking platform that it operates. This will include functional as well as industry specific training and development. Additionally, the company has announced that it has launched an Indiegogo project to assist in increasing the awareness and exposure of the M3Linked platform and to help fuel growth. The project can be accessed here HERE .

Joe Beck, CEO of M3Linked, stated "We believe that M3Linked offers the most robust, impactful and transforming entrepreneur network in the marketplace. We are committed to serving our current membership base and we are even more driven to expand our geographical, digital and service footprint, in order to support a growing community of business owners, operators and professional resources."

M3Linked has a membership base that includes individuals from private, public, higher education and non-profit organizations. Many members began their career at large publicly held businesses such as Procter & Gamble (PG) Walmart (WMT), Best Buy, Wells Fargo, and Accentur among others.

About M3Linked:

M3Linked ( ) is a people first digital networking movement and our mission is to facilitate the creation of genuine, meaningful and collaborative professional relationships that last. We will accomplish our mission with an unparalleled commitment to serve and an unmatched dedication to empower our community of world-class entrepreneurs. M3Linked communities are developed with purpose – focused on creating connections that help every member accelerate their business, cultivate leadership skills, and enhance their personal success.

Our invite only M3Linked Experiences provide an opportunity for business leaders and entrepreneurs to collaborate and exchange ideas which result in meaningful professional relationships and business growth.

For more information contact Joe Beck at

