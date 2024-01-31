(MENAFN- GetNews)





"R. S. d'Arcy Releases New Fantasy Novel - Sorcery & Sin in the Second World"A Riveting Sword & Sorcery Fantasy Unveiling Love, Adventure, and Self-Discovery

Author R. S. d'Arcy enchants readers with his latest creation, Sorcery & Sin in the Second World, a spellbinding sword and sorcery fantasy that propels Rena and Pal into a realm of magic, warriors, and self-discovery.

In this fantasy tale, Rena, a content but underwhelmed woman in her mundane office job, stumbles upon an extraordinary portal in her backyard. Transported to a world beyond her wildest imagination, she encounters warriors, dwarves, giants, armies of corpses, and the enchantment of magic.

Two and a half hours later, Rena's husband, Pal, sets out on a quest to find her. Unbeknownst to him, each passing hour in our world equates to a year in the newfound realm. Discovering Rena's two-and-a-half-year sojourn, Pal navigates a world of sorcery, love, and adventure-a place where every step uncovers more about his wife and himself.

About the Author:

R. S. d'Arcy crafted Sorcery & Sin in the Second World during the night shift, juggling parenthood and a commitment to storytelling. A Long Island native with a background in Political Science, d'Arcy's diverse career path, including a stint in a government agency and a cross-country drive during the pandemic, led him to his newfound passion for writing.

Connect with the author on Instagram

Join Rena and Pal in a world where every hour in our reality unveils a year of adventure, passion, and the extraordinary.

Sorcery & Sin in the Second World is available for purchase on Amazon in print and ebook formats. The book is also available in Kindle Unlimited.

Book Details:

Sorcery & Sin in the Second World

By R. S. d'Arcy

Independently Published

Published: August 19, 2023

ISBN: 9798857966471

Genre: Sword & Sorcery Fantasy

Media Contact

Company Name: BookBuzz

Contact Person: Amanda - PR Manager

Email: Send Email

Phone: 7065098422

City: New York

State: NY

Country: United States

Website:

