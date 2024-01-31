Child Support Lawyer Richard Roman Shum Releases Insightful Article On New York’S Child Support Laws

(MENAFN- GetNews)





Richard Roman Shum, a respected child support lawyer , has recently published an enlightening article detailing the intricacies of child support laws in New York. This comprehensive piece serves as a valuable resource for parents navigating the complexities of child support in the aftermath of divorce or separation.

Child support is a pivotal issue that directly impacts the well-being of children involved in family law disputes. The newly released article by child support lawyer Richard Roman Shum addresses the legal framework surrounding child support in New York, aiming to clarify the obligations and rights of both custodial and non-custodial parents. The Law Office of Richard Roman Shum emphasizes the significance of understanding these laws to ensure the best interests of the children are met.

The article elucidates New York's stance on child support, highlighting that both parents are financially responsible for their children until they reach the age of emancipation, which typically occurs at 21 years of age. Child support lawyer Richard Roman Shum, with his extensive experience in family law, outlines how the Child Support Standards Act (CSSA) provides a guideline for parents to calculate a fair child support amount, although deviations from the standard can be justified under certain conditions.

One key aspect discussed by the child support lawyer is the concept of imputed income. Imputed income can be assigned by the court when it is believed a parent is earning less than their potential in an attempt to minimize child support payments. Shum's article sheds light on the various factors considered by courts in determining imputed income, such as employment history, educational background, and prevailing economic conditions.

Richard Roman Shum also provides guidance on the procedures for modifying child support orders. His article points out that significant changes in the financial circumstances of either parent, such as a substantial increase or decrease in income, can warrant a modification to the original support order.

Furthermore, the article addresses the serious consequences of failing to pay court-ordered child support, including wage garnishment, property liens, and potential jail time. Richard Roman Shum stresses the importance of legal representation in these matters, as the repercussions can extend beyond financial penalties to include criminal charges.

The Law Office of Richard Roman Shum stands ready to assist parents with their child support concerns. Whether clients are seeking to establish a fair child support arrangement or need representation due to changes in their financial situation, Richard Roman Shum's experience in New York family law can help protect their rights and the well-being of their children.

For those seeking more information on child support laws in New York or facing related legal challenges, Richard Roman Shum's article serves as a crucial starting point. The article does not only inform but also reassures parents that they are not alone in this journey and that knowledgeable support is available.

About The Law Office of Richard Roman Shum:

The Law Office of Richard Roman Shum is a pillar of legal support in New York City, particularly in family law. With a firm commitment to advocating for the rights and futures of families, the practice offers a compassionate yet strategic approach to legal representation. Whether clients are dealing with divorce, child custody, or support matters, the experienced team at the Law Office of Richard Roman Shum provides the dedication and professional acumen necessary to navigate the legal system effectively.

Embeds:

Youtube Video:



GMB:

Email and website

Email: ...

Website:

Media Contact

Company Name: Law Office of Richard Roman Shum, Esq PLLC

Contact Person: Richard Roman Shum

Email: Send Email

Phone: (646) 259-3416

Address: 20 Clinton St #5d

City: New York

State: New York 10002

Country: United States

Website:

