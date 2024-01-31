Medimmune/Astrazeneca’S Benralizumab Market Size Expected To Increase Many Folds By 2032, Report Delveinsight

(MENAFN- GetNews)





"Benralizumab Drug Market Forecast and Analysis by DelveInsight"“Benralizumab Market Size, Forecast, and Emerging Insight 2032” report provides comprehensive insights about benralizumab for Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria in 7MM. A detailed picture of the benralizumab for Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria in 7MM, i.e., United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan, for the study period 2019 –2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the benralizumab for Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria.

DelveInsight has recently published a report on“Benralizumab Market Forecast Report” providing an in-depth analysis of the Benralizumab market analysis and forecasts up to 2032 in the seven major markets (7MM) (i.e. the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan. The comprehensive report provides an analysis of Benralizumab market potential and market share analysis in the severe eosinophilic asthma therapeutics space across the 7MM from 2019 to 2032.



The report also helps you to understand the Benralizumab clinical and commercial developments along with parameters like the drug's Mechanism of Action (MOA), Route of Administration (ROA), dosage, and special designations.

Benralizumab Drug Summary

Fasenra (benralizumab) is a monoclonal antibody designed to directly bind to the IL-5 receptor alpha on eosinophils. By doing so, it attracts natural killer cells, triggering rapid and nearly complete depletion of eosinophils through apoptosis (programmed cell death).

AstraZeneca's inaugural respiratory biologic, Fasenra, has received approval as an additional maintenance treatment for severe eosinophilic asthma in the US, EU, Japan, and other regions, with ongoing regulatory reviews in progress. In the US, Fasenra has been granted approval for self-administration using the Fasenra Pen, while in the EU, it is approved for self-administration through either the single-use, prefilled syringe, or the Fasenra Pen. Developed by AstraZeneca and in-licensed from BioWa, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd., Japan, Fasenra's development involves collaboration between AstraZeneca and its worldwide biologics research and development arm, MedImmune.

Fasenra is now being explored in three new trials for skin diseases, including two phase II trials evaluating its potential in atopic dermatitis (AD) and chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU), along with a phase III trial focusing on bullous pemphigoid (BP).

The report contains forecasted sales evaluation of Benralizumab for severe eosinophilic asthma till 2032.

The report also features qualitative and quantitative analysis with analysts, as well as KOL views for Benralizumab in severe eosinophilic asthma.

