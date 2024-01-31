Astellas Pharma’S ZIMURA Market Size Expansion Of Several Folds By 2030

(MENAFN- GetNews)



The recently published in-depth report on ZIMURA (Astellas Pharma) provides insights into the drug market landscape and market forecast of ZIMURA upto 2030.

DelveInsight, a leader in healthcare research firm, has recently published an in-depth report on ZIMURA (Astellas Pharma) providing insights into the drug market landscape and market forecast of ZIMURA upto 2030.





The ZIMURA Market Report offers projected sales forecasts for ZIMURA for indications until 2030, categorized across the 7MM i.e. United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan. The report also provides extensive coverage and a competitive landscape analysis of

competitors and marketed products indication. It also covers analyst views along with market drivers and barriers.





Astellas Pharma's ZIMURA is serving as a beacon of hope for the patients suffering from the Geographic Atrophy.







Izervay is administered through a monthly eye injection for a maximum of 12 months. The FDA granted breakthrough therapy designation in January under the name Zimura. The manufacturing is conducted by Astellas Pharma Inc.





The report extensively covers the details and developments related to ZIMURA, capturing important highlights on developmental pipeline, regulatory status and special designations of ZIMURA, route of administration, safety and efficacy details.





ZIMURA Market Assessment

This report provides a detailed market assessment of ZIMURA for Geographic Atrophy in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2028 to 2032.





ZIMURA Clinical Assessment

The report provides the clinical trials information of ZIMURA for Geographic Atrophy covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates. Report also includes important insights on regulatory milestones and other developmental activities related.







ZIMURA Competitive Landscape



The report offers insights into the key players and companies actively engaged in the development of the specified indication. It provides valuable information regarding the competitive positioning of the ZIMURA.





ZIMURA Market Size in the US

A dedicated section of the report focuses on the expected market size of ZIMURA for the United States. DelveInsight's analysis includes market trends, growth projections, and key factors influencing the market dynamics, offering a comprehensive perspective for stakeholders.





What is a ZIMURA Prescribed for?

Avacincaptad pegol (ACP), also recognized as Zimura, has received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This designation is attributed to the drug's potential to decelerate the advancement of geographic atrophy, an advanced and severe manifestation of dry age-related macular degeneration that poses the risk of causing irreversible vision loss.





Key Highlights of ZIMURA:





The report contains forecasted sales of ZIMURA

for indication till 2032.

Comprehensive coverage of the late-stage emerging therapies for Geographic Atrophy. The report also features the qualitative and quantitative analysis with analysts as well as KOL views for ZIMURA in Geographic Atrophy.





