HLA Typing For Transplant Market Size, Product Trends, Key Companies, Revenue Share Analysis Till 2028

"North America in HLA typing for transplant market is attributed to the rapid surge in the organ transplantation procedures, strong foothold of players offering transplant diagnostic products (including HLA typing), and rising research collaborations to identify the novel HLA genes and their role in organ transplantation."Browse 159 market data Tables and 42 Figures spread through 212 Pages and in-depth TOC on "HLA Typing for Transplant Market by Technology (PCR (SSO, SSP, Real Time), Sequencing (NGS, Sanger)), Product (Instrument, kits, software), Application (Antibody Screening), Type (Organ Transplant, Tissue), End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

HLA Typing for Transplant Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $0.8 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $1.1 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. Factors such as the increasing transplants volume worldwide, rising number of transplant & diagnostic centers, technological advancements, government initiatives to boost HLA typing services, rising public -private investments boost research in HLA genotyping, and increased focus of players to enhance their manufacturing & distribution capabilities across emerging countries are likely to support the growth of HLA typing for transplant market during the forecast period.

In the near future, HLA typing is poised to revolutionize the transplant industry. Rapid advancements in genomics and precision medicine will enable transplant professionals to intricately match donor and recipient HLA profiles, significantly reducing the risk of rejection and the need for immunosuppressive drugs. This breakthrough technology will expand the pool of potential donors, improve transplant success rates, and usher in a new era of life-saving organ and tissue transplantation, offering hope to countless patients awaiting these life-changing procedures.

Key Market Players of HLA Typing for Transplant Industry:

Some of the prominent players in the HLA typing for the transplants market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) Illumina, Inc. (US), QIAGEN (Germany), CareDx (US),F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland),Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Immucor, Inc. (US),

Luminex Corporation (US), TBG Diagnostics Limited. (Australia) FUJIREBIO (Japan),Omixon Inc. (US), GenDX (Netherlands), BAG Diagnostics GmbH (Germany), Creative Biolabs (US), and PacBio (US).

HLA Typing for Transplant Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increasing number of transplant procedures globally

Restraints:

costs of molecular tests used for HLA typing procedures

Opportunities:

Technological shift from non-molecular serological assays to gene-based HLA profiling

Challenge:

Significant gap between organ availability and demand





This research report categorizes the HLA typing for transplant market to forecast revenue and analyze trends in each of the following submarkets:

By Product & Service



Reagents & Consumables

Instruments Software & Services

By Technology



Molecular Assay Technologies



PCR-Based Molecular Assays





Real-time PCR





Sequence-specific Primer-PCR





Sequence-specific Oligonucleotide-PCR

Other PCR-based Molecular Assays

Sequencing-based Molecular Assays



Sanger Sequencing



Next-generation Sequencing

Other Sequencing-based Molecular Assays Non-molecular Assay Technologies

By Application



Diagnostic Applications

Antibody Screening

Chimerism Monitoring

Others Research Applications

By Transplant Type



Solid Organ Transplant Soft Tissue Transplant

By End User



Independent Reference Laboratories

Hospitals & Transplant Centers Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle-East Africa

Recent Developments:

In September 2023, Omixon, Inc. (US) launched its NanoTYPE RUO Multiplex Human Leukocyte Antigen Amplification kit compatible with Oxford Nanopore's MinION Platform.

