Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Worth $26.2 Billion By 2028

Browse 514 market data Tables and 49 Figures spread through 454 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Pharmaceutical Filtration Market by Product (Membrane, Depth filter), System (Single use, Reusable), Technique (Microfiltration, Nanofiltration), Application (API, Vaccine, Antibody), Scale of Operation (Manufacturing, Pilot, R&D) - Global Forecast to 2028

The pharmaceutical filtration industry is expected to grow significantly in the near future due to the increasing demand for accurate and safe treatments, the growing need for drug development, and the need for biosecurity. The industry is expected to benefit from advances in technology, such as the development of new materials, enabling the development of new, more efficient filtration systems. The industry is also expected to benefit from the increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals, as these drugs require more advanced filtration systems. Furthermore, the increasing need for reducing the cost of drug production is expected to drive the growth of the pharmaceutical filtration market.

Pharmaceutical Filtration Market

in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth

$13.5 billion

in 2023 and is poised to reach

$26.2 billion

by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The pharmaceutical filtration market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period. Growth in the pharmaceutical filtration market can be attributed to factors such as rapid growth in the R&D and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals, growing adoption of single use filters, new product developments by key market players, growing filtration scrutiny by regulatory bodies, and advanced development in nano fiber technologies. Despite this, issues such as membrane fouling, and large capital investment required to set up new production facilities are expected to hinder market growth.

The single use systems segment accounted for the largest share of the systems segment in the pharmaceutical filtration market in 2022.

Based on products, the pharmaceutical filtration market is segmented into filters, systems, and other products. Filters segment accounted for the largest share of the pharmaceutical market; membrane filters are the key revenue contributors to this segment. Membrane filters are microporous plastic films with specific pore size ratings. These filters are used to separate contaminated particles from liquids. They are available in a variety of polymers, pore sizes, diameters, and surface types.

The nanofiltration segment accounted for the smallest share of the process segment in the pharmaceutical filtration market in 2022.

Based on technique, the pharmaceutical filtration market is segmented into microfiltration, ultrafiltration, nanofiltration, and other techniques. The other techniques segment includes reverse osmosis and ion exchange. The nanofiltration techniques accounted for the smallest market share of this market in 2022, and this can be primarily attributed to the limited retention for salts and univalent ions by nanofilters; nanofiltration membranes being comparatively more expensive than reverse osmosis membranes.

The

Asia Pacific

region is the fastest-growing region of the pharmaceutical filtration market in 2021.

Based on the region, the pharmaceutical filtration market is segmented into five major regions:

North America,

Europe,

Asia Pacific,

Latin America, and the

Middle East

&

Africa. The

Asia Pacific

is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of the market owing to the rapid technology development in nanofiber technologies, expanding manufacturing of generics, growing government budget for R&D, and growing biotechnology industries.

Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Growth of biopharmaceutical industry to drive filtration products demandRising R&D spending in pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries to drive market growthIncreasing adoption of single-use technologiesNew product launches by leading players support market growthIncreasing purity requirements in end user segments

Restraints:

Issues in membrane fouling to restrict market growthHigh capital investment for new production facilities to limit entry of small players

Opportunities:

Emerging economies offer lucrative growth opportunitiesAdvances in nanofiber technology to drive possibilities of nanofiltration

Challenges:

Increased cost, reduced speed, and yield of filters to restrict market growthDifficulty in small players and new entrants survival

Key Market Players:

Key players in the drug discovery service Market include Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Sartorius AG (Germany),

3M

(US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US).

Recent Developments:

In

January 2023, Sartorius AG (Germany) and RoosterBio, Inc. (US) signed a collaboration deal to provide purification solutions and establish scalable downstream manufacturing processes for exosome-based therapies. Through this collaboration, Sartorius will provide its scalable filtration equipment, such as SartoflowSmart and Sartoflow Advanced, for the clarification, concentration, and formulation of exosomes.

