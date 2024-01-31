Precision In Progress: Unveiling The Growth Trajectory Of The Robotic Dentistry Market At A 17.3% CAGR Through 2028

(MENAFN- GetNews)





Robotic Dentistry Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $0.4 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $1.0 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 17.3% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. Developing countries such as China, India, the Middle East, and other APAC and Latin American countries present a lucrative opportunity for players in the market. This is mostly due to their expanding middle-class population, increasing disposable incomes, and the rising demand for dental tourism.



Key Market Players of Robotic Dentistry Industry:



The key players in the robotic dentistry market include Planmeca Oy (Finland), Align Technology Inc. (US), Intuitive Surgical Inc (US), DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (US), and Envista Holdings Inc. (US). These companies adopted strategies such as partnerships, acquisitions, and investments to strengthen their presence in the robotic dentistry market.



During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the robotic dentistry market. "



The robotic dentistry is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the robotic dentistry market during the forecast period. Growth in Asia Pacific in the robotic dentistry market is driven by the growing geriatric population, growing dental tourism, and factors such as the increasing number of dental professionals, the rising incidence of dental diseases, and the growing number of implant procedures.



Robotic Dentistry Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Technological advancements in robotic dentistry

Restraints:

High cost of robotic dentistry and dental procedures

Opportunities:

Potential for growth in emerging countries

Challenges:

Dearth of trained dental practitioners

The study categorizes the robotic dentistry market to forecast revenue and analyze trends in each of the following submarkets:

By Product & service



Standalone robot

Robot-assisted system and software Services

By Applications



Implantology

Endodontics Others

By End User



Dental Hospitals and Clinics Dental Academic and research institutes

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South Korea

Latin America Middle East and Africa

