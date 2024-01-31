Cystatin C Assay Market Trends, Scope, Growth, Size, Technology, & Customization Available For Forecast 2028

(MENAFN- GetNews)





"China accounted for the largest share of the Asian cystatin C assay market. The large share of China can be attributed to the government efforts to increase awareness about the early detection of diseases and regular health check-ups; rising healthcare expenditure; the increasing number of hospitals and clinical diagnostic laboratories in India and China; and strengthening research base for diagnostic procedures across India, China, and Japan, rising cases of CKD."Browse 215 market data Tables and 42 Figures spread through 271 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Cystatin C Assay Market by Product (Analyzers, Kits, Reagents), Method (ELISA, PETIA, IFA, CLIA, PENIA), Application (Diagnostics, Research), Sample Type (Blood, Urine), End User (Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories), Region- Global Forecast to 2028

Cystatin C Assay Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $377 million in 2023 and is poised to reach $540 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The growth of this market is majorly driven by growing number of old age population and rising number of kidney diseases. However, high development costs of cystatin C assay may challenge the growth of this market.

The Cystitis C test industry is balanced for critical development within the close future, driven by a rising request for exact and dependable biomarkers in healthcare. Cystitis C, a promising marker of kidney work, is picking up noticeable quality as an elective to conventional creatinine-based estimations. With a maturing populace, the expanding predominance of incessant kidney infections, and a developing accentuation on early illness discovery, the Cystitis C measure industry is anticipated to grow quickly.

Key Market Players of Cystatin C Assay Industry:

The significant players in the cystatin C assay are Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Abbott (US), Roche Diagnostics Limited. (Switzerland), and Bio-Techne (US), Randox Laboratories Ltd. (UK), DiaSys Diagnostic Systems GmbH (Germany), and Eurolyser Diagnostica GmbH (Austria)

Cystatin C Assay Market Dynamics:

Drivers:



Rising prevalence of kidney diseases

Growing geriatric population

Recent advancements in chemiluminescence immunoassay technologies

Growth in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries

Increasing adoption of POC testing Supportive government policies

Restraints:



Stringent requirements for approval of cystatin C assay instruments and consumables High development costs of cystatin C assays

Opportunities:



Growth opportunities in emerging economies

Importance of companion diagnostics Development of condition-specific biomarkers and tests

Challenge:

Dearth of skilled professionals

Segmentation by product and service



Analyzers

Kits Reagents

Segmentation by application



Diagnostics Research

Segmentation by end user



Hospitals

Clinical Laboratories Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies & CROs & Academic research institutes

Regional segmentation



North America holds largest share

Asia Pacific fastest growing region

Europe second largest segment Latin America and Middle East & Africa emerging markets

Regional market breakdown



North America largest share due to high healthcare spending, developed infrastructure

Asia Pacific fastest growth from increasing healthcare access and aging populations

Europe also major market but growing at slower pace than APAC Latin America and Middle East & Africa smaller markets but seeing growth

