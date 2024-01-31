               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Antibody Therapeutics Market Analysis, Insight, Challenges, Overview & Scope For Expand To Latest Development


1/31/2024 1:24:24 AM

"The European market is the second-largest antibody therapeutics market globally. One of the major factors supporting the high growth of the European antibody therapeutics market is the advancements in antibody therapy research in the region. Major countries contributing to this growth include Germany, the UK and France."Browse 313 market data Tables and 51 Figures spread through 306 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Antibody Therapeutics Market by Format (Monoclonal, Polyclonal, Antibody Fragment, Bispecific), Disease area (Oncology, Autoimmune & Inflammatory, Neurology, Hematology, Infectious), Source (Human, Chimeric), Route (IV, SC) - Global Forecast to 2028

Antibody Therapeutics Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $247.3 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $479.0 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The growing advancements in antibody engineering, the growing demand for oncology antibody therapeutics and the increasing clinical pipeline focus on antibody therapeutics are the factors supporting the growth of this market.

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the antibody therapeutics market and its segments. It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies. This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market's pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, trends, opportunities, and challenges.

Key Market Players of Antibody Therapeutics Industry:

The market for antibody therapeutics market is consolidated, with key players strategizing to capture the market. Prominent players in the antibody therapeutics market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), AbbVie Inc. (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Bristol-Myers Squibb (US), AstraZeneca (UK), Sanofi (France), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Amgen, Inc. (US), Biogen Inc. (US) among others.

Antibody Therapeutics Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

1.
Growing advancements in antibody engineering

Restraints:

1.
Stringent regulatory approval process

Opportunities:

1.
Increasing collaboration of pharmaceutical companies with CROs, CDMOs and academic institutions

Challenge:

  • Complexities in manufacturing processes

    All the market segments have been divided for the Antibody Therapeutics market to forecast revenue and analyze trends in each of the following submarkets:

    By Format

    • Monoclonal antibody
    • Polyclonal antibody therapy
    • Bispecific antibody
    • Antibody fragment
    • Other antibody formats

    By Disease Areas

    • Autoimmune & inflammatory diseases
    • Oncology
    • Hematology
    • Infectious diseases
    • Osteology
    • Immunology
    • Neurology
    • Other disease areas

    By Route of Administration

    • Intravenous
    • Subcutaneous
    • Other routes of administration

    By Source

    • Human
    • Humanized
    • Chimeric
    • Other sources

    By End User

    • Hospitals
    • Long-term care facilities
    • Other end users

    By Region

    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia Pacific (APAC)
    • Latin America
    • Middle East

    Recent Developments of Antibody Therapeutics Industry

    • In October 2023, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Televant. Through this agreement, Roche received the development, manufacturing and commercialization rights in the US and Japan for Telavant's RVT-3101, a novel TL1A directed antibody.
    • In January 2023, AbbVie Inc. and Immunome, Inc. entered into strategic collaboration to identify up to 10 novel target-antibody pairs leveraging Immunome's Discovery Engine.

