Lunan Pharmaceutical Group Launches The “Glowing Plan” To Safeguard The Beauty And Dignity Of Cancer Patients, Enhancing The Essence Of National Brand

(MENAFN- GetNews) On January 17th, the premiere of the micro film,

The Last Customer,

jointly produced by Lunan Pharmaceutical Group and Phoenix New Media, and the“Love Heals the World” concert took place in Shenzhen.

During the event, Lunan Pharmaceutical Group, in collaboration with Phoenix New Media, announced the launch of the“Glowing Plan” public welfare campaign. Yu Jie, the Brand Director of Lunan Pharma, attended the ceremony and provided insights into the breakthrough of this micro film, as well as the brand's persistence and continuity. He mentioned,“The focus of the micro film is on those who have indomitable and invincible souls. We hope to express our love and solicitude for this special group.”

Getting off at a corner of

the bustling streets, strolling along the damp grounds, still imbued with the lingering freshness of the recent rain, amidst the clamor of lively vendors, and then entering a secluded alley, you will come across an inconspicuous wig shop. Despite its sparse customers and antiquated decor, this unassuming place carries the hidden stories of thousands.

Within these stories, there are the desire for life, the acceptance and regret of returning home akin to fallen leaves returning to the roots, the lingering attachment to loved ones, and the mutual support among people.

These scenes are part of the micro film The Last Customer

produced by Lunan Pharmaceutical Group. The film focuses on cancer patients, narrating the last three customers who walk into the wig shop on its final day of business, revealing tales of love and dignity.

As a national enterprise with a 55-year history, Lunan Pharmaceutical Group has always adhered to the business philosophy of“Benefit the society, create a better life”, and has consistently engaged in public welfare activities, including earthquake relief, aiding those in distress, funding for education, and supporting rural revitalization, contributing to the sustained and healthy development of the economy and society.

Pharmaceuticals-centered: Wholeheartedly Guarding and Advancing a Healthy World

Since its establishment in 1968, for over half a century, the Group has achieved outstanding success in the field of medicine, providing the society with high-quality and innovative drugs. In recognition of its achievements, the Group was honored on the“Top 100 List of China's Pharmaceutical Industry in 2022” and received the title of“2023 The Best Industrial Enterprise for China's Pharmaceutical R&D Product Line” at the 2023 Conference on the Development of China's Pharmaceutical Industry.

In terms of public health, Lunan Pharma focuses on the engineering and manufacturing of the widely-used and foundational medications which address severe health issues that threaten the Chinese people, including cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, malignant tumors, and infections caused by drug-resistant pathogens. Breaking through foreign technical barriers with key industrialization technologies, the Group has ensured that the industrialization technology of China's pharmaceutical industry is on par with or ahead of the advanced world standard. And the Group is genuinely committed to promoting the situation from“affordable medications” to“affordable high-quality medications”, making quality healthcare accessible to patients.

In addition, Lunan Pharma is dedicated to building and internationalizing itself as a national pharmaceutical brand with a century-old legacy to make greater contributions to realizing the goals of“Healthy China, Healthy World”. Through sponsoring programs such as“Workplace Health Lessons” on China Central Television (CCTV) Business Channel,“Healthy Shandong” on Shandong Radio and Television Station (SDRT) News Channel, and“Phoenix Super Doctors” on Phoenix Satellite TV, Lunan Pharma employs multiple channels and platforms to enhance the health literacy of the general public, strengthen the health education, and add the concept of“preventive treatment before the outbreak of a disease” into the health education. In 2023, Lunan Pharma continues to deepen cooperation with China Media Group by exclusively naming the“China Traditional Chinese Medicine Conference”, implementing the national strategy for traditional Chinese medicine, promoting the traditional Chinese medicine culture, and contributing to the high-quality development of the traditional Chinese medicine industry.

Multiple Angles: Undertaking Social Responsibility Driven by Kindness



Lunan Pharma not only focuses on producing medications for people's health, but also undertakes social responsibility. Over the past 55 years, the Group has cumulatively donated over 750 million RMB in various social welfare activities. It has provided reemployment opportunities for numerous laid-off workers, sponsored over 1,000 impoverished college students, established the“Lunan Pharmaceutical Special Fund for Thawing with Love” to provide free medications for ALS patients, and actively participated in public welfare activities such as earthquake relief, rural revitalization, and education funding.

In the summer of 2023, a super typhoon brought heavy rainfall, causing severe rainstorms in multiple areas of Beijing and Hebei. Regions like Fangshan and Zhuozhou faced the threat of flooding. Lunan Pharmaceutical Group promptly initiated flood prevention and disaster relief donations, swiftly mobilizing relief supplies to donate anti-disaster medications totaling over 8.8 million RMB to the Hebei branch of the Red Cross Society of China and the Beijing Haokang Foundation. Additionally, the Group contributed medicines with a total value exceeding 4 million RMB to regions including Heilongjiang province and Jilin province, supporting the frontline efforts against the floods and delivering warmth and strength to the people in the stricken areas.

Originating from Yimeng land, Lunan Pharma is also dedicated to promoting and inheriting the spirit of Yimeng. In an activity of promoting the Yimeng Spirit, Lunan Pharma followed the new“Yimeng Red Sister”, which refers to a member of the Red Detachment of Women in the era of the revolutionary war. Then, together as a team supporting the army, they visited and expressed regards to the Linzhi Detachment of the Tibet Autonomous Region Corps of the Chinese People's Armed Police Force, donating 20 boxes of medication for the prevention and treatment of colds among the Armed Police officers and soldiers.

F rom Screen to Action : A Cozy Station Presents“the Best Medicine” in the Cold Winter

After the premiere of The Last Customer, the“Glowing Plan” public welfare action

jointly launched by Lunan Pharma and Phoenix New Media will start offline. A cozy station is built from a wig shop next to Hangzhou Cancer Hospital to deliver warmth to cancer patients, promoting the

flow and resonance

of

love among people.

Fan Leiming, the General Manager of YOYA Digital, expressed his positive recognition to this project. He believed that artistic creation stemmed from real life, and for a pharmaceutical enterprise, it was only by truly empathizing with patients that one can effectively convey the brand's own values.



According to the latest global cancer data released by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) in 2020, China has undeniably become a country with a large population suffering from cancer. As the most populous country in the world, China's cancer data is grim, ranking first globally in both the number of new cases and deaths. Caring for cancer patients involves not only curing their bodies but also providing comprehensive support in terms of psychological healing, living assistance, social value construction, and other aspects, thus they could live together with more of us a“ordinary life”.

In addition to the decline in physical functions, many cancer patients would choose to shave their heads for the convenience of chemotherapy. Therefore, the heartwarming station will provide free wigs to cancer patients and offer hairstyle design, styling and care services, safeguarding their beauty and dignity.

Besides, it also offers customized nightcaps and“planting set” gifts symbolizing hope and warmth, hoping they can have a good sleep while not giving up the desire for life. There is a“heartwarming message wall” in the station, where blessings and encouragement could be left for other patients.



Stepping out from the movie screen, we bring the heartfelt warmth into reality, awakening people's pursuit of love and hope. We will continue to translate goodwill into action, opening doors for cancer patients and offering them a remedy for both physical pain and inner struggles.

Social responsibility and philanthropic spirit have now become crucial indicators of a company's overall strength and sustainable development capabilities. In the future, Lunan Pharmaceutical Group will integrate the philosophy of doing public welfare into the Group's DNA, building a national brand with humanistic care and promoting the sustainable development of the Group.

