Honest Abe Roofing Expands With Multi Unit Deal In Central Indiana

(MENAFN- GetNews)

Honest Abe Roofing has awarded a new territory to a strong business leader, Will Hull, in the north Indianapolis, Muncie and Kokomo, Indiana areas. The award-winning franchise focuses on installing, repairing, and maintaining residential roofs.

“With our current locations in Terre Haute, Fort Wayne, Evansville, and Lafayette, our development in Indiana is well underway to dominate the market in this great state,” says CEO, Kevin Newton.“We have been successfully serving homeowners throughout the state of Indiana since 2007, and are happy to expand our locations.”

Honest Abe Roofing is a trusted, national business that began franchising in 2018. With a diverse range of roofing services, including repairs, installations, and inspections, Honest Abe Roofing is committed to providing quality, professional, and reliable services to achieve customer satisfaction for every homeowner.

“We are so excited to continue our expansion in Northern Indiana with such a highly qualified owner. Will Hull is coming to us with many years of successful business leadership and it is expected that he will continue that growth within our system," says Newton.

This new location is offering employment opportunities to the community, alongside its professional and reliable roofing services.

Honest Abe Roofing is currently seeking entrepreneurs interested in new career opportunities across the nation. Interested in franchising, territories are going fast so get in contact with Honest Abe Roofing at contact-us to learn more today!

SOURCE Honest Abe Roofing About Honest Abe Roofing:

Based in Terre Haute, Indiana, Honest Abe Roofing offers franchise opportunities to qualifying entrepreneurs.

Established in 2007 by Founder and CEO Kevin Newton, Honest Abe Roofing has seen exponential growth in the last 5 years. Honest Abe's individual franchise owners have continued to produce results that lead the roofing industry.

To learn more about Honest Abe Roofing and franchising opportunities, please visit For more information on franchising, please contact ...

Media Contact

Company Name: Honest Abe Roofing

Contact Person: Jess Graves

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website:

