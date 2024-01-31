Unlock Savings: How To Get Discount Mt. Joy Concert Tickets Online With Promo Code CHEAP For Premium Seating Options In 2024 At Capitalcitytickets.Com

(MENAFN- GetNews)

Mt. Joy is a five-piece indie rock band based in Los Angeles. They consist of members Matt Quinn, Sam Cooper, Sotiris Eliopoulos, Jackie Miclau, and Michael Byrnes. The band debuted in 2016 with their single "Astrovan". This was followed up in 2017 by the trio of singles "Sheep", "Cardinal", and "Silver Lining", with "Silver Lining" eventually charting at the top spot of the Billboard Triple A charts.



2024 Mt. Joy Tour Dates

Jul 4 - BMO Harris Pavilion - Milwaukee, WI

Jul 9 - MTelus - Montreal, QC

Jul 10 - Budweiser Stage - Toronto - Toronto, ON

Jul 12 - The Barns at Big Mountain Ranch - Whitefish, MT

Jul 18 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA

Jul 19 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA

Jul 20 - Merriweather Post Pavilion - Columbia, MD

Aug 4 - Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater and Event Center - Saint Charles, IA

Aug 6 - Surly Brewing Co. - Minneapolis, MN

Aug 8 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO

Aug 9 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO

Aug 10 - Dillon Amphitheater - Dillon, CO

Aug 13 - Granary Live - Salt Lake City, UT

Aug 15 - Idaho Botanical Garden - Boise, ID

Aug 17 - UBC Thunderbird Arena - Vancouver, BC

Aug 19 - Alaska State Fair Borealis Theatre - Palmer, AK

Aug 21 - Remlinger Farms - WA - Carnation, WA

Aug 23 - Hayden Homes Amphitheater - Bend, OR

Sep 13 - Moody Center ATX - Austin, TX

Sep 15 - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre - Alpharetta, GA

Sep 17 - Firefly Distillery - North Charleston, SC

Sep 19 - Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center - Louisville, KY

Sep 20 - TD Pavilion at The Mann Center For The Performing Arts - Philadelphia, PA

Sep 24 - Ascend Amphitheater - Nashville, TN

Sep 28 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

Oct 3 - The Salt Shed Outdoors - Chicago - Chicago, IL

Oct 4 - The Salt Shed Outdoors - Chicago - Chicago, IL

Oct 5 - The Salt Shed Outdoors - Chicago - Chicago, IL

