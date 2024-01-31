Secure Your Seats: 2024 Norah Jones Tickets On Sale At Discount Prices Online – Capital City Tickets

(MENAFN- GetNews)
Geetali Norah Shankar (later changed to Norah Jones) is originally from Brooklyn, NY however she grew up in Grapevine, TX right outside of Dallas, TX. She attended Booker T. Washington High School where she played in the school band and began writing her own songs.
After graduation from the University of North Texas, Jones moved backed to NYC where she was discovered by Blue Note Records while singing back up for Victoria Williams. She immediately signed a recording contract.
In 2002, Jones launched her solo music career with the release of Come Away with Me, which sold 26 million copies worldwide.“Don't Know Why” and“Come Away with Me” Were popular hits on the album. The album won 8 Grammy awards. She has released six solo albums to date.
2024 Norah Jones Dates
May 6 - MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park - Boston, MA
May 7 - The Bardavon 1869 Opera House - Poughkeepsie, NY
May 10 - Capitol Theatre - Port Chester - Port Chester, NY
May 13 - Kennedy Center Concert Hall - Washington, DC
May 15 - The Met - Philadelphia - Philadelphia, PA
May 16 - Brooklyn Paramount - Brooklyn, NY
May 17 - Brooklyn Paramount - Brooklyn, NY
May 19 - Mainstage at Apollo Theater - New York - New York, NY
May 24 - Napa Valley Expo - Napa, CA
May 26 - Napa Valley Expo - Napa, CA
