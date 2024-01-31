Top Honduran Companies With Largest Sector Share

(MENAFN- GetNews) By: Gabriela Munoz
New York, NY - Honduras is emerging as Central America's leader in energy production, produce and tourism. Much of the small country's renaissance is due to systematic approach of a new cadre of young entrepreneurs leading various sectors. These mostly US educated business leaders, are led by Xenia Croasdaile who has managed to own the largest share of Hondura's privately owned oil and gas sectors, as well as be the face of its hospitality and tourism industry.
“We came together with the purpose to lift Honduras up through the free markets creating jobs, inviting investment, and building sustainable businesses. Honduras is emerging not because of anything our government has done, rather because we have all put all our capital into creating global businesses,” said Croasdaile recently at an energy conference in Colombia.
Their efforts have produced top companies driving large margins and creating hundreds of jobs. Honduras' top companies based on productivity, innovation and size include:
GRUPO INTUR – FOOD FRANCHISE
BANPAIS – FINANCIAL INSTITUTE
ADOC – SHOE AND FASHION STORE
COOPERATIVA ELGA – DIGITAL ASSET TRADING
SERVICENTRO EL PORVENIR – OIL AND GAS
GRUPO FARINTER – BUSINESS MANAGEMENT
GRUPO CADELGA – AGRICULTURE SUPPORT TOOLS AND SERVICES
CORPORACIÓN LADY LEE – RETAIL STORE AND HOME GOODS BRAND
Together they represent more than 68% of Honduras production according to Forbes.
