Easyrepair And Tasco Auto Color Announce Nationwide Partnership To Revolutionize Collision Center Customer Management

Plano, TX - Jan 30, 2024 - EasyRepair, a leader in innovative customer management software, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Tasco, a distinguished distributor in the auto refinishing industry. This alliance marks a milestone in the automotive industry, expanding the reach of EasyRepair's specialized software to Tasco's extensive customer base across the nation.

The Collaboration's Vision

EasyRepair and Tasco's partnership aims to transform the collision repair industry. By integrating EasyRepair's advanced customer management tools into Tasco's offerings, collision centers nationwide will benefit from streamlined operations and enhanced client relations.

Partnership Dynamics

Through this partnership, Tasco's customers will gain access to EasyRepair's customer management software at a special rate. This strategic collaboration is not only aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and customer engagement for collision centers but also at driving more business to Tasco-affiliated shops. EasyRepair's robust software solution is designed to offer Tasco shops an edge in a competitive market.

Billy Baldwin, President of EasyRepair, expresses, "Our collaboration with Tasco is a leap forward in our vision to encompass every facet of collision center operations 'from search to service', enriching both efficiency and customer satisfaction."

David Abrahams, President of Tasco, shares his excitement, "Our partnership with EasyRepair is a testament to our dedication to offering the best solutions to our clients. This collaboration will equip collision centers with top-tier tools to excel in customer management."

The Future Ahead

This partnership is expected to set a new standard for customer service and operational management in the collision repair industry, enhancing the customer experience and improving business processes.

About EasyRepair

Based in Plano, Texas, EasyRepair is at the forefront of the collision repair industry's digital revolution. Our customer management software is tailored to enhance customer interactions and streamline service delivery, reinforcing the growth and success of collision centers.

About Tasco Auto Color

Since its inception in 1953 in Houston, Texas, Tasco Auto Color has evolved from a family-run auto parts store to a nationally recognized leader in the auto refinish sector. Known for enhancing client profitability and commitment to quality, Tasco stands as a beacon of product excellence and customer service in the industry.

For More Information:

To learn more about the partnership and EasyRepair's offerings, visit easyrepair. For press inquiries or interview requests, please contact:

Media Contact

Company Name: EasyRepair

Contact Person: Billy Baldwin

Email: Send Email

Phone: (800) 715-2032

City: Plano

State: Texas

Country: United States

Website:

