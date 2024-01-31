Creative Biolabs: Innovative Resolutions To Advance SARS-Cov-2 Antiviral Research

(MENAFN- GetNews) With the continued spread of the COVID-19 virus and the overlapping presence of other respiratory diseases, Creative Biolabs remains focused on developing vaccines and candidates for virus prevention and treatment against SARS-CoV-2.

New York, USA - January 30, 2024 - A seasoned virus research expert from Creative Biolabs stated, "Entering the fifth year of the COVID-19 pandemic, even though it is no longer a global health emergency, the virus continues to propagate, mutate, and pose a lethal threat. Especially with the added complexity of other respiratory diseases during the winter, research into antiviral vaccines and drugs remains imperative."

Whether combating the COVID-19 pandemic or influenza outbreaks, vaccination stands out as a critical tool for prevention and control. However, the booster shot vaccination rate for COVID-19 vaccines remains generally low, necessitating booster shots every 6-12 months for the elderly population. The expert from Creative Biolabs underscored, "Creative Biolabs has never ceased its research on SARS-CoV-2 vaccines. Given the pressing global demand for effective vaccines, the development of longer-lasting vaccines remains a primary focus in the battle against the novel coronavirus."

Drawing on years of experience and expertise, Creative Biolabs contributes to the discovery and design of SARS-CoV-2 vaccines, streamlining and refining the research process. The company actively supports the development of various vaccine types, including but not limited to:

* SARS-CoV-2 mRNA Vaccine

* SARS-CoV-2 DNA Vaccine

* VLP-Based Vaccine for SARS-CoV-2

* Recombinant Subunit Vaccine

Expressing concerns about the potential long-term effects of COVID-19, the expert remarked, "Much remains unknown about the novel coronavirus. After five, ten, or even twenty years of infection, uncertainties persist regarding the damage it may cause to the cardiovascular, pulmonary, or nervous systems."

Recent medical analyses estimate that 6% of all symptomatic COVID-19 infections may result in long-term effects, impacting multiple organs for 4-12 months or even longer. Creative Biolabs' experts emphasize the simultaneous need for the development of antiviral vaccines and candidate drugs to address the challenges of prevention and cure.

At Creative Biolabs, scientists delve into the research of antiviral agents such as antibodies and peptides, and the development of anti-inflammatory drugs like hormones and other molecules, providing complement therapy and related development strategies. This comprehensive drug development platform caters to the diverse research needs of global scientists.

"Recognizing the significant potential of antiviral peptides in combating viruses, scientists at Creative Biolabs offer unique and innovative solutions for SARS-CoV-2 antiviral peptide discovery . We provide virus peptide microarray analysis services and develop fusion peptides (EK1) as well as ACE2-based peptides."

Beyond the discovery and development of vaccines and drugs, Creative Biolabs extends its services to include vaccine or drug testing. The ability to neutralize the virus stands as a crucial indicator of efficacy in preventing or treating viral diseases. Creative Biolabs introduces SARS-CoV-2 spike-pseudovirus-based neutralization assays , which, compared to live viruses, are highly safe and versatile, serving as an effective tool for studying virus-neutralizing abilities.

To explore more about Creative Biolabs' solutions against SARS-CoV-2, please visit .

About

Scientists at Creative Biolabs have dedicated years to researching SARS-CoV-2, accumulating rich experience during the pandemic. Leveraging advanced technologies on a one-stop platform, they can meet diverse experimental requirements from global clients and provide novel solutions.

Media Contact

Company Name: Creative Biolabs

Contact Person: Candy Swift

Email: Send Email

Phone: 1-631-830-6441

Country: United States

Website:

