Mangaluru Lit Fest: A Sneak Peak Into AI And Literature

Mangaluru - January 30, 2024 - The Mangalore Lit Fest witnessed a thought-provoking session on "AI and Literature" featuring a panel of esteemed speakers. Venture capitalist Suresh Narasimha, free-speech activist and former advisor to the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Karnataka on E-Governance, Mr Belur Sudarshana, along with Dr Dasharathraj K Shetty (Associate Professor at the Dept. of Data Science and Computer Applications, MIT, Manipal and MD of Ganglia Technologies Pvt. Ltd.), led the insightful discussion.

During the session, Mr Narasimha, a seasoned tech entrepreneur, expressed scepticism about the ability of artificial intelligence (AI) to emulate human creativity and sensitivity in literature. This perspective offers a critical view of the current capabilities of AI in the creative domain.

Mr Sudarshana, highlighting the limitations of AI, pointed out that AI tools in literature are not only bound by certain norms but also carry inherent prejudices based on the content they are fed. He raised concerns about the authenticity of the content generated by these tools. He called for a study to determine the extent to which AI should be utilized. Emphasizing the need for governmental and societal intervention, he also brought attention to AI's substantial energy consumption and infrastructure requirements.

The session also discussed the contentious issue of AI's impact on employment. Both Mr Narasimha and Mr Sudarshana acknowledged the challenges posed by new technologies. Still, they remained optimistic about humanity's ability to adapt and overcome these challenges.

Dr. Dasharathraj K Shetty (), moderating/curating the session, remarked on the vast potential of AI across various domains. He stressed the importance of closely monitoring AI's impact in all fields, not just literature. He also opined that the technology might be much more advanced than currently visible.

