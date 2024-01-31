Revolutionizing Business Communications: Smplsolutions Further Expands Smplvoice Benefits

(MENAFN- GetNews) Today, the world of business communication takes a giant leap forward with the launch of smplVoice , a revolutionary product designed to cater to the evolving needs of modern businesses. Built by smplsolutions , a company with a rich history of delivering excellence in data networking and voice communication technologies since 1996, smplVoice promises to redefine the way businesses communicate.

Next-Gen Communications Features

smplVoice offers industry-leading VoIP features with some of the most affordable services available in the marketplace

-

Enterprise-Grade Cloud Voice Products: smplVoice is not just another business phone solution. It's designed for the next generation, offering a professional image from anywhere. With an impressive 99.999% uptime, it's reliable and easy to use and administrate.

-

Affordable VoIP Solution: smplVoice solutions are priced a la carte allowing customers to decide where and on which extensions and features their money is best invested.

-

Powerful Contact Center Solution: Integrated with cloud ACD (Automated Call Distribution), smplVoice ensures that employees can receive customer calls from any location. Whether it's a small help desk or a large call center, smplVoice handles incoming calls efficiently.

-

Seamless Integration: From CRM to Hospitality Suites and Toshiba On-Premise solutions, smplVoice offers frictionless integrations, supercharging productivity and profits.

-

Unified Communications: Enjoy seamless communications anytime, anywhere, ensuring that businesses stay connected irrespective of their location.

-

Microsoft Teams Integration: Experience full and seamless integration with Microsoft Teams, enhancing collaboration and productivity.

Powerful AI Cloud Contact Center Solutions



smplVoice now benefits from transcription with AI sentiment analysis features allowing businesses to leverage the power of advanced AI in daily communications.

-

Advanced Transcription Capabilities: Offers robust transcription of incoming and outgoing calls, as well as voicemails, enhancing communication clarity and record-keeping.

-

AI-Powered Sentiment Analysis: Utilizes AI to analyze transcribed conversations, identifying and tagging sentiments as positive, negative, neutral, or mixed based on the context and word usage.

-

Contextual Analytics: Employs AI analytics to evaluate words within the context of conversations, providing a deeper understanding of customer interactions and sentiments.

-

Flexible Search Functionality: Enables easy and flexible search options for transcriptions and sentiment analysis, allowing users to filter by positive, negative, neutral, or mixed sentiments, as well as by specific keywords and phrases.

-

Compliance and Best Practice Management: Facilitates management of compliance and best practices through the powerful keyword and phrase search feature, ensuring high standards in customer interactions.

Trusted by Enterprise Clients and SMBs

Johnathan F, President and Chief Compliance Officer at Crown Capital said“smplsolutions has been our trusted technology partner since 2002, almost 20 years! We rely on smplsolutions heavily for network security, phones, computers, Wi-Fi, and all our cabling. For this, we say thank you.“

Founded by IT Industry Veterans



Established in 1996, smplsolutions has been at the forefront of delivering excellence in data networking and voice communication technologies. Their offerings include cyber security, computer networking, VoIP, backup, disaster recovery, Toshiba phone support , video surveillance, and internet aggregation services. Their dedicated Tech Team comprises IT, VoIP, and cybersecurity experts, always ready to assist businesses.

