EOS INC. Estimates Over $40 Million In Tax-Inclusive Sales For Q1 2024

(MENAFN- GetNews) EOS INC. is a leading global resource service provider of biotechnology and products. Dedicating to the global regenerative medicine technology and biotechnology product development service provider, so that the consumer in the purchase of products and consumption and added value of the process, a new experience and additional added value.

In the past six months, EOS has been analyzing the market and grasping the trends, and has been working hard to accurately integrate the global sales channels. on January 28th, 2024, the senior management of EOS announced to the media that EOS had finally signed contracts with a number of companies in January, including high-end medical aesthetics and bio-neural stem cell projects, as well as customized health agriculture and high-value deep-processing products and other related high-end technology projects for high-end customers.

These products have a common feature, the consumers of these products have strong consumption ability, and the frequency of repeated consumption of the products is very high, it is expected that these products can bring the company more than 40 million dollars of tax-inclusive sales in the first quarter of 2024, and enhance the company's main business profits by about 5-8 million dollars during the same period, which is a great contribution to the growth momentum of the EOS operation in the medium and long term.

For more information on EOS, Inc. please visit the website:

Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements made in this press release are forward-looking and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, general business conditions, managing growth, and political and other business risks. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this paragraph and the risks and other factors detailed in EOS' reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. EOS INC. undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements.

eos-inc-estimates-over-40-million-in-tax-inclusive-sales-for-q1-2024

Media Contact

Company Name: EOS INC.

Contact Person: Justin Chia

Email: Send Email

Phone: 886-2-2586-8300

Country: United States

Website: eosinc999

