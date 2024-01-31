Start A New Year’S Wisdom Journey “Smart Baby Celebrates Dragon Year” Series Of Events Closed

(MENAFN- GetNews) In the traditional culture of China, the dragon is a symbol of wisdom. On the occasion of the Spring Festival, Feihe, together with its partners Leyou, Love Baby Island, Kidswant, Baby Bear and Sohu jointly created the "Smart Baby Celebrates Dragon Year" Spring Festival flash event. Through a feast of China traditional culture full of joy and knowledge, it ignites the children's wisdom sparks together with Chinese and foreign families, and activates the cultural power precipitated by the years. This event went into four famous historical and cultural cities, namely Beijing, Guangzhou, Nanjing and Changsha, to celebrate the Year of the Dragon, share a cultural feast and go to the New Year with unlimited wisdom and potential.

As Mr. Chen Xiaodong, vice president of China Feihe, said in the opening speech of the first stop, Feihe, as a national enterprise in China, held events featuring "Smart Baby Celebrates Dragon Year" in order to let children feel the beauty of Chinese traditional culture in an immersive way. Through rich cultural interactions such as intangible cultural heritage handicraft classes and folk experience in the New Year, sparks of wisdom are generated, and imagination and creativity are better released.

Also, Leyou, Love Baby Island, Kidswant and Baby Bear held this unique cultural feast together with Feihe in Beijing, Guangzhou, Nanjing and Changsha, respectively, so that the "seeds" of traditional cultural wisdom germinated in children's minds. Sohu, as an established Internet portal, sticks to the role of the media, spreads the scientific and correct concept of child-rearing, inherits intangible skills, and uses the power of culture to help China's baby grow up intelligently.

Four cities' new views via "Smart Baby Celebrates Dragon Year"

Beijing: Build a friendship bridge with the charm of intangible cultural heritage, and let Chinese and foreign smart babies celebrate the Spring Festival.

On January 20th, the first stop of "Smart Baby Celebrates Dragon Year" landed in Beijing with profound historical and cultural heritage. Feihe skillfully built a bridge of friendship across national boundaries, and many ambassadors to China and their families were invited to attend. At the scene, the ambassadors and children enjoyed the splendid intangible cultural heritage of the Chinese nation and experienced traditional events such as writing Chinese character Fu and rubbing. In the process of learning China's New Year customs and traditional cultural knowledge, children from all over the world get together with children from China, forming a beautiful picture of cross-cultural interaction.

The event in Beijing is not only a feast of cultural exchanges between China and foreign countries, but also enhances the brand image and cognition of Feihe in the hearts of global consumers through the international perspective and influence of ambassadors. It conveys to the world the determination of flying cranes to cultivate smart and healthy next generation.

Guangzhou: The lion shines with a charming luster, and the smart baby gets close to the intangible skills.

On January 21st, a flash event with the theme of "Smart Baby Celebrates Dragon Year" was held in Haixinsha Square, Guangzhou, which was also the second stop of this series of events. As a traditional dance in Lingnan area, lion dance is an essential part before the performance. On-site guests painted cinnabar on the lion's heaven, eyes and other places, symbolizing life, but also giving it wisdom, bravery and light.

With the completion of the finishing touch, the lion dancers slowly woke up from their deep sleep, and the Haixinsha Square was boiling. The mighty and agile lion danced his body, and with the festive drums, he sometimes looked around, sometimes played with each other and interacted with the children at close range. The children showed great interest in the cute little lion one after another. Although the finishing ceremony was short, it added extraordinary courage to the children's growth. At this event, Ms. Yu Weiqing, general manager of China Feihe Brand Operation Center, said that children who want to participate in this event can learn the wisdom and nutrition of Chinese culture and feel the unique tradition and ingenuity. In the new year, Feihe will continue to devote itself to scientific and technological innovation, adhere to the quality commitment, and provide more support and help for the growth of babies.

Nanjing: A childlike "imperial examination", joined by smart babies

Since ancient times, Nanjing has been a city that values culture and education. It is known as the "literary hub in the world", and more than half of the top scholars in China in the Ming and Qing Dynasties came from here. On January 27th, the theme flash event of "Smart Baby Celebrates Dragon Year" came to this city. A special "Imperial Examination" in front of the old east gate of Confucius Temple attracted many family children to "take the exam".

The scene of the baby's "Imperial Examination" is full of fun and creativity, and there are many links to compete, including using the word "dragon", paper-cutting pairing, GOGOstop music dynamic and static games and so on. The little examinees showed their intelligence, won small gifts bravely, enjoyed the fun of the game, and most importantly, made new friends in the competition to stimulate each other's creativity.

At the event, Mr. Chen Xiaodong, vice president of China Feihe, delivered a speech, saying that "smart baby" is the expression of Feihe's baby's intelligent growth. Feihe has been committed to brain nutrition research for a long time, and has cooperated with authoritative brain science research institutions such as Harvard and Peking University, Nobel Prize experts, academicians of China Academy of Engineering and other global scientists to further transform scientific and technological achievements into productive forces, thus escorting China's baby's healthy and intelligent growth.

Changsha: Under the famous poem "Flying Double White Crane", the immersive event records the happy inheritance of culture.

"Flying double white crane, the past cannot be traced." It's a famous sentence left by poet Du Fu in Xiangjiang River, Hunan Province. Feihe "Smart Baby Celebrates Dragon Year" flash event finally stood in Du Fu Jiangge, Changsha, so that children can feel the charm of poet Du Fu in entertaining and giving lofty significance to daily life.

At the scene of the flash event, the profound and unique interaction between the Chinese New Year and the customs was presented in many ways, and the children were immersed in the Spring Festival culture during the interaction and experience. In the Year of the Dragon, children feel the charm of traditional folk culture and welcome the Spring Festival in a happy and festive atmosphere. At the same time, the folk area of intangible cultural heritage also attracts many babies to watch, such as painting sugar people, paper-cutting window grilles, watching clouds and brocade, and enjoying flower lanterns, among which the most popular one is "tanghua". With his skillful hands, the intangible cultural heritage master vividly presents small animals in front of everyone, so that everyone can feel the charm of China traditional culture. Children are enjoying themselves while eating and playing with various images of tanghua, the Chinese Zodiac. Next to tanghua, exquisite painting makes the innocent faces more lovely.

Masters personally teach skills, and experience intangible culture in various places attracts thousands of people's attention.

Beijing: Liu Lei, inheritor of intangible cultural heritage of cloisonne

In the intangible cultural heritage master class, Master Liu Lei talked about the history and culture of cloisonne and demonstrated the basic production process of cloisonne: painting, gluing, pinching, cutting and coloring. After listening attentively, observing carefully and studying hard, the children exerted their imaginative power, drew works with different styles and full of interest, and personally felt the fantasy world of cloisonne.

Guangzhou: Master Chen Dadao, inheritor of intangible cultural heritage of Fenshui oil paper umbrella

In the exhibition area of the intangible cultural heritage classroom, the delicate patterns on each oil-paper umbrella outline the beauty of the ancient tradition, and the exquisite craftsmanship reveals the ingenuity of the craftsmen. Under the personal leadership of Mr. Chen Dadao, the children personally participated in the production of oil-paper umbrellas. There were brisk laughter and songs made by handicrafts in the workshop. In this colorful ocean, children discovered infinite creativity and experienced the unique charm of intangible culture.

Nanjing: Gu Yeguang, inheritor of intangible cultural heritage of colored-lantern making

The lanterns in Qinhuai are known as "the colored-lanterns are the best in the world". During the Spring Festival, all kinds of lanterns will decorate the Qinhuai River brightly. In the intangible cultural heritage master class at Nanjing Railway Station, Mr. Gu Yeguang, the intangible cultural heritage inheritor of Qinhuai Lantern Festival, was invited to teach in person. Master Gu explained the historical allusions of lanterns in detail, and personally demonstrated the production process of Qinhuai lanterns, which won applause from the children at the scene. Under the careful guidance of Mr. Gu, the children made lanterns by themselves, experienced the exquisiteness of traditional skills, and at the same time invisibly improved their aesthetic awareness, which can be described as multi-faceted and rewarding.

Changsha: Peng Fengling, inheritor of intangible cultural heritage of dough modeling skills

Stroke, knead, shape, carve ... The children boldly imagine, give full play to their observation, memory, imagination and creativity, and do it in a proper way. Small doughs turn into exquisite, simple and lovely dough "works of art". Master Peng Fengling leads everyone to learn from the source and development of dough modeling projects on the spot, and then make them by hand, so as to arouse the initiative and enthusiasm of children and let them fully understand and know the dough.

This New Year flash event with the theme of "Smart Baby Celebrates Dragon Year" has successfully attracted the attention of families from all over the world, taking China traditional culture as the creative basis, and creating the childlike innocence inheritance of intangible culture. Here, children and their families can not only appreciate traditional intangible cultural heritage crafts, but also make and experience the essence and meaning of intangible cultural heritage crafts by themselves, so that the spirit of traditional culture can be passed on to children.

The success of this event benefited from China Feihe's corporate philosophy of caring for the intelligent growth of "smart babies", which injected more warmth and care into the event. Feihe has become the leader of dairy industry under the stress of persistence and innovation, and has been committed to brain nutrition research for a long time, decoding the secrets of infant brain development and providing accurate nutrition for baby brain development. Facing the future, China Feihe will continue to develop, increase scientific research and innovation, and protect every talent of the babies with the original mission, so that every talent has a stage for display and contribute Feihe power to the cultivation of high-quality talents in the future.

