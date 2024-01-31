(MENAFN- GetNews) Edwards Performance Solutions (Edwards) is proud to announce our Certified Professional (CCP) course is now available in a Guided Learning format, in addition to our highly-rated virtual instructor-led option. For students who may not be able to attend a five-day synchronous course, Edwards now provides the opportunity to learn from the same Provisional Instructors (PIs) and Certified CMMC Assessors (CCAs) at a flexible pace, with interactive modules and scheduled live learning session options. This combination of self-paced lessons and instructor led study resources allows students to fit their CCP preparation around professional and family obligations without sacrificing the quality and expertise Edwards is known for. To date, Edwards CMMC courses have earned a 9.6/10 evaluation score!

Edwards, a Maryland-based company, is one of the first in the nation to provide a Guided Learning option! As both a government contractor and commercial provider, Edwards is heavily invested in supporting the contractor community in navigating CMMC.

CMMC is a unified standard for implementing cybersecurity across the Defense Industrial Base (DIB). The standard was created for the Defense Supply Chain and overseen by the Cyber AB to deliver consistent and informative assessments to participating organizations against a defined set of controls/best practices. The CMMC Model itself is created and managed by the DoD.

Maryland is where cyber works. Our state is a global trailblazer, rich with seasoned industry leaders and entrepreneurial start-ups, developing innovative computer and network security products and solutions. Across the state, we have a high density of cyber engineers and host the nation's top security and intelligence agencies. Edwards plays a role in every aspect of the CMMC ecosystem – training and education, assessments, and certification (LTP, LPP, RPO, and C3PAO). Edwards is truly a trusted advisor for CMMC, strengthening Maryland's cybersecurity posture and ability to thrive as a state.

About Edwards

Edwards Performance Solutions is proud to call Maryland home for 26+ years. Since the beginning we've focused on solutions that help organizations achieve their business goals. We help smart people do big things, combining expertise with an approach that incorporates cybersecurity into the enterprise-wide culture through our four solution areas: Enterprise Management, IT Solutions, Training & Development, and Cybersecurity.

The Edwards curriculum is backed by more than two decades of facilitation and instructional design, as well as a cybersecurity team with exceptional experience in assessing and interpreting NIST, CIS, HIPAA, and ISO 27001 standards and guidelines. This expertise makes for dynamic CMMC training solutions. Our all-star lineup of CMMC Provisional Instructors (PIs) and Certified CMMC Assessors (CCAs) includes several of the CMMC Industry's most respected consultants along with Edwards internal SMEs to deliver action packed CMMC boot camps.

Learn more about Edwards CMMC Training offers and register for Guided Learning CMMC CCP Exam Prep today!

