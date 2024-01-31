Over 21M Passengers Cleared Immigration In Minutes In 2023

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

More than 21 million travelers experienced expedited passport control procedures within minutes at Dubai airports in 2023, showcasing a remarkable 55pc increase compared to the approximately 13.5 million passengers in 2022.



The announcement was made on Monday (Jan 29) by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai.

The GDRFA revealed that these travelers efficiently navigated through 127 smart gates at both Dubai International (DXB) and Al Maktoum International (DWC) without requiring assistance from immigration officials. This significant enhancement in passenger processing reflects the seamless integration of advanced biometric technology, incorporating a combination of facial and iris recognition.

Specifically, the GDRFA shared details about the upgraded smart gates at DXB Terminal 3, where five gates were enhanced with facial recognition capabilities. Passengers can now complete procedures in mere seconds, without the need to present physical documents. The process involves passengers looking at the green light above the enhanced smart gates, streamlining the boarding process for Emirates passengers in Concourse B, Terminal 3.

The utilization of the latest biometric technology not only expedites the passport control process but also contributes to the contactless travel experience. However, other smart gates at Dubai airport terminals remain contactless and necessitate the scanning of passports or Emirates ID for arriving and departing passengers.

UAE and Gulf nationals, residents, and tourists eligible for visa-on-arrival can access these smart gates by completing the required registration process. The GDRFA emphasized that the implementation of smart gates has played a pivotal role in reducing the overall time spent by passengers at airports.

Brigadier-General Talal Al Shanqiti, Assistant General Director of the Airport Passport Affairs sector, highlighted the evolution of e-gates in Dubai, which were initially introduced in 2002 and upgraded to smart gates in 2017. In response to the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, authorities further enhanced these gates to facilitate contactless procedures. Last year, the integration of facial recognition technology further advanced the efficiency and convenience of these smart gates at Dubai airports.

