(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Publication of a transparency notification

(Article 14, first paragraph, of the Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major holdings) La Hulpe (Belgium), 31 January 2024, 7.00 a.m. CET – Regulated Information – Unifiedpost Group (Euronext: UPG) (Unifiedpost, the Group or the Company) has received a transparency notification from Alychlo NV (Alychlo) dated 29 January 2024. This transparency notification indicates that Alychlo as a result of an acquisition of shares on 25 January 2024 now holds 15,01% of the voting rights of the Company. Alychlo has thus crossed the threshold of 15%. Content of the notification The notification dated 29 January 2024 contains the following information:

Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights.

Notification by: A parent undertaking or controlling person.

Persons subject to the notification requirement:



Alychlo NV, with registered office at Lembergsesteenweg 19, 9820 Merelbeke.

Mr Marc Coucke.

Date of the transaction: 25 January 2024.

Threshold that is crossed: 15%.

Denominator: 35.824.154. Notified details:

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Marc Coucke 0 0,00% Alychlo NV 4.120.282 5.377.681 15,01% Subtotal 4.120.282 5.377.681 15,01% TOTAL 5.377.681 0 15,01% 0.00%





B) Equivalent Financial Instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent financial instruments Type of financial instrument



Expiration date Exercise period or date #of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights



Settlement TOTAL 0 0,00%





TOTAL (A+B) # of voting rights % of voting rights 5.377.681 15,01%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:

Alychlo NV is controlled by Mr Marc Coucke.

This press release can be consulted on the Company's website via this link .

The full transparency notification can be consulted on the Company's website, link .

Contact

Laurent Marcelis

+32 477 61 81 37

...

About Unifiedpost Group

Unifiedpost is a leading cloud-based platform for SME business services built on“Documents”,“Identity” and“Payments”. Unifiedpost operates and develops a 100% cloud-based platform for administrative and financial services that allows real-time and seamless connections between Unifiedpost's customers, their suppliers, their customers, and other parties along the financial value chain. With its one-stop-shop solutions, Unifiedpost's mission is to make administrative and financial processes simple and smart for its customers. Since its founding in 2001, Unifiedpost has grown significantly, expanding to offices in 32 countries, with more than 500 million documents processed in 2021, reaching over 1.600.000 SMEs and more than 2.500 Corporates across its platform today.

Noteworthy facts and figures:



Established in 2001, with a proven track record

2022 turnover €191 million

1300+ employees

Diverse portfolio of clients across a wide variety of industries (banking, leasing, utilities, media, telecommunications, travel, social security service providers, public organisations, etc.) ranging from large internationals to SMEs

Unifiedpost Payments, a fully owned subsidiary, is recognised as a payment institution by the National Bank of Belgium

Certified Swift partner

International M&A track record Listed on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels, symbol: UPG

