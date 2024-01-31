Borregaard ASA: Key Information Related To The Cash Dividend

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 31 January 2024: Borregaard ASA (((Borregaard)), OSE ticker: BRG)
At a meeting on 30 January 2024, the Board of Directors of Borregaard ASA decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting an ordinary dividend for 2023 of NOK 3.75 per share.
Dividend amount: 3.75 per share
Declared currency: NOK
Last day including right: 11 April 2024
Ex-date: 12 April 2024
Record date: 15 April 2024
Payment date: 22 April 2024
Date of approval: 11 April 2024
Borregaard ASA
Sarpsborg, 31 January 2024
Contact:
Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 – 12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
