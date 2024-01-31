31 January 2024

Ringkjøbing Landbobank's annual report for 2023

The bank's board of directors and general management today approved the annual report for 2023.

War, interest rate increases, and a slowdown of the economy were issues that marked 2023. However, the bank's customers have adapted in the most distinguished way, so the credit quality in the lending portfolio remains high. The bank's growth combined with a higher interest rate level has thus ensured a strong net result of DKK 2,155 million, which ensures that we can continue to help our customers and continue growth.

Core earnings