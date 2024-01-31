Kara S. Lawrence, Recognized By Bestagents As A 2024 Top Agent

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Kara stands as a respected REALTOR® with CENTURY 21 Connect Realty in Roswell, Georgia. She operates within the bustling real estate market of Metro Atlanta, specializing in residential real estate.

Adding a touch of sophistication to her work, Kara has earned a reputation for her exceptional commitment to delivering unparalleled client service. Her effective communication skills play a crucial role in easing the stresses associated with real estate transactions. In fact, Kara's clients consistently rave about the peace of mind they find in working with her, establishing her as their preferred choice for all their Georgia real estate needs.

Holding a Law Degree, Kara honed her skills as an attorney and real estate investor, establishing valuable relationships and acquiring a deep understanding of the dynamic Atlanta market. She prides herself on her concierge service and superior client skills, resulting in high-quality experiences that are as impactful as they are memorable.

A goal-getter, Kara's unwavering enthusiasm for helping others discover the joys of home ownership is the driving force behind her efforts to connect buyers and sellers while exceeding their expectations at every turn. She takes immense pride in providing exceptional customer service, underpinned by her unwavering honesty and transparency throughout the home purchasing process.

In negotiations, Kara approaches each deal as if it were her own money on the line. She leaves no stone unturned in handling even the minutest details, ensuring that her clients can rest assured that everything is done right the first time.

Motivated by a commitment to continuous growth and development, Kara is currently pursuing a negotiation certificate to further enhance her expertise. She actively engages in the real estate community as an active member of the Atlanta Board of Realtors.

When Kara is not assisting her real estate clients, she finds joy in spending quality time with her family, exploring new destinations, mastering new culinary creations, and hosting delightful dinner parties with friends.

Her commitment to personal growth extends beyond her professional life, as Kara actively participates in various business events and consistently seeks ways to enhance the quality of life for those around her. This includes her involvement in the local community, where she contributes as a dedicated member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and the Junior League of Atlanta.