Aeron's New Brand Definition Unveiled

We are ecstatic to inform all of you, our patrons, our customers, shareholders, and partners, that Aeron turned fifteen (15) this year.“In fifteen years, Aeron has stayed resilient through global challenges, remained committed to its core business vision of being a sustainable enterprise, and yet is growing at an unprecedented pace akin to a startup,” Ashvani Shukla, CEO, has said. Aeron continues to be an innovative deep tech company with strong fundamentals.

Fifteen years is a significant milestone and our way of commemorating it is to give Aeron the makeover it deserves.“Aeron has come a long way from its original mission of being an aerospace technology company. In addition to being a leader in inertial navigation systems in India serving aerospace, defense, and automotive sectors, Aeron has made its mark in the environment monitoring sectors,” Abhijeet Bokil, Managing Director, remarked. Aeron's automatic weather stations are today tracking key weather parameters at a massive 28GW+ renewable energy plant not just in India but through its installations across geographies primarily spread across the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

We are thrilled to unveil our new logo that signifies a coming-of-age Aeron.

Aeron's new logo has the definition of an innovative, agile, deep technology company leading in diverse sectors. The horizontal bar (hat) over 'n' like the vector notation signifies north pointing as also simultaneously indicating our work in science and technology, both in aerospace, and, environment and renewable energy sectors. The letter n in the shape of the intersection symbol '∩' signifies our work which is at the intersection of technology and sustainability. The addition of the new dark indigo color gives a new dimension to our brand image representative of the depth of our domain expertise in these sectors.

Patrons may kindly note that the new logo represents the same reliable and strong organization that they have come to depend upon in the past fifteen years. The earlier logo shall remain a trademark of Aeron and may be used (by Aeron's employees and representatives) to maintain continuity and uniformity in documentation as necessary.

Thank you for your continued trust in Aeron.