Lisa Roley, Recognized By Bestagents As A 2024 Top Agent

Lisa, a licensed realtor associated with Keller Williams Real Estate in Montgomeryville, Pennsylvania, now extends her expertise to serve the state of Delaware. Her specialization includes residential and commercial real estate, as well as land transactions for buyers, sellers, investors, and leaders.

Earning her Associate's Degree from West Chester University of Pennsylvania, Lisa has been a dedicated professional in the real estate industry since 2016. She holds designations as a Seniors Real Estate Specialist (SRES), Seller Representative Specialist (SRS), and a Certified Notary Public.

With a focus on first-time homebuyers, luxury properties, and 55-plus communities, Lisa has a particular affinity for working with seniors. She possesses extensive knowledge and experience in assisting investors with distressed properties, overseeing rehabilitation projects, and converting properties for both long-term and short-term rentals.

Lisa's commitment goes beyond transactions; she provides a valuable network of resources and contacts to ensure her clients feel at ease throughout the process of settling into their new homes.

Her outstanding achievements within Keller Williams include receiving the Team Spirit Award, The Highest Volume Buyers and Listings Award, The Rising Star Award, The Bronze Award, The Silver Award, The Gold Award, and The Double Gold Award. Lisa credits her success to establishing connections with mentors and Keller Williams professionals, receiving ongoing support, guidance, and continuing education to consistently stay at the forefront of her field.