Kirby James Plessala, MD, FACOG, An Obstetrician

A skilled obstetrician-gynecologist, Dr. Plessala stands as a distinguished and board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist, bringing over 30 years of invaluable clinical experience to his practice. Born and raised in Morgan City, Louisiana, his journey in the medical field has been marked by a commitment to excellence and compassionate patient care.

Back in the early days of his academic career, his pursuits began at Tulane University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree. He then continued his education at the Louisiana State University School of Medicine, obtaining a Doctor of Medicine degree. His comprehensive medical training continued with an internship and residency in obstetrics and gynecology (OB-GYN) at the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine.

Recognized as a Fellow of the American College of Obstetricians & Gynecologists Dr. Plessala is board-certified in obstetrics and gynecology by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG). The mission of the ABOG is to define specialty standards, certify obstetricians and gynecologists, and facilitate continuous learning to advance knowledge, practice, and professionalism in women's health.

After 30 years of practicing OB-GYN and delivering babies, Dr. Plessala is now focusing his attention and practice to outpatient gynecology, hormone management, and noninvasive fertility treatments. He also has a special interest in evaluating and treating patients who have suffered miscarriages.

Continuously advancing his efforts, the doctor is a member of prominent medical associations, including the American Medical Association, the American Society of Reproductive Medicine,

the Alabama Medical Association, and the Mobile County Medical Society.

Among his most notable achievements, Dr. Plessala was recognized as the Best Gyn Doctor in Mobile by Lagniappe in 2020, 2022, and 2023, highlighting the esteem in which he is held within the medical community and by his patients.

