Ruth D. Montalvo, MD, A Gastroenterologist With United Digestive

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

New York City, New York Jan 30, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

A devoted gastroenterologist, Dr. Montalvo has a focus on colon cancer prevention and screening, as well as expertise in general gastroenterology. She specializes in colonoscopy, upper GI endoscopy (EGD), flexible sigmoidoscopy, telehealth appointments, and video capsule endoscopy.

Before embarking on her professional journey, she earned her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Puerto Rico and went on to achieve her Doctorate of Medicine from the University of Puerto Rico, School of Medicine.

An expert in her field, Dr. Montalvo is board-certified in gastroenterology and internal medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM). The ABIM is a physician-led, non-profit, independent evaluation organization driven by doctors who want to achieve higher standards for better care in a rapidly changing world.

Gastroenterology is the branch of medicine focused on the digestive system and its disorders. A gastroenterologist is a physician who has extensive training in the diagnosis and treatment of disorders related to the esophagus, stomach, small intestines, colon, liver, pancreas, and biliary system.

On a more personal note, Dr. Montalvo is fluent in both English and Spanish.

Learn More about Dr. Ruth D. Montalvo:

Through her findatopdoc profile, or through United Digestive,

About FindaTopDoc

FindaTopDoc is a digital health information company that helps connect patients with local physicians and specialists who accept your insurance. Our goal is to help guide you on your journey toward optimal health by providing you with the know-how to make informed decisions for you and your family.