Kawami R. Clay, MD, An Obstetrician

Dr. Clay is a distinguished obstetrician and gynecologist with a rich educational background and a passion for providing comprehensive women's healthcare. She demonstrates a profound interest in women's health, emphasizing well-woman care, high-risk obstetrics, contraception, and minimally invasive surgery as her primary clinical interests.

Throughout her academic career, she embarked on her academic journey at Emory University, where she earned her Bachelor of Science degree. Her commitment to the field of medicine led her to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi, where she successfully completed her medical education. The culmination of her training took place during her residency at Grady Memorial Hospital through the Morehouse School of Medicine, where she honed her skills and gained invaluable experience in obstetrics and gynecology.

As a testament to her success, Dr. Clay is board-certified in obstetrics and gynecology by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology, whose mission is to define standards, certify obstetricians and gynecologists, and facilitate continuous learning to advance knowledge, practice, and professionalism in women's health.

Holding membership status, she is a proud member of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, a testament to her ongoing dedication to staying abreast of the latest advancements in her field.

With 13 years of dedicated practice in obstetrics and gynecology, Dr. Clay has left a positive impact on the lives of countless women. Before joining Peachtree Women's Clinic, she served communities in both Mississippi and North Georgia, earning a reputation for her compassionate care and commitment to women's well-being.

Obstetrics and Gynecology is the medical specialty that encompasses the two subspecialties of obstetrics and gynecology. An obstetrician-gynecologist, or OB-GYN, is a healthcare professional who specializes in female reproductive health.

On a more personal note, Dr. Clay finds joy in spending quality time with her family and exploring new destinations through travel.