Jan Bleakley, Recognized By Bestagents As A 2024 Top Agent

Jan is a real estate specialist currently associated with Parkway Real Estate, LLC in Prairie Village, Kansas. She works alongside her daughter, Lauren Anthony, making up the Bleakley Anthony Homes team.

With over 25 years of experience in sales and marketing, Jan recognizes the crucial importance of understanding her client's needs in the ever-evolving real estate landscape. Despite the transformative impact of technology on the industry, she remains steadfast in her belief that personalized service holds unmatched value.

Having been involved in the construction and development of residential properties for two generations, Jan has gained extensive knowledge and expertise in the field. She has come to realize that purchasing or selling a home demands a combination of knowledge, experience, and unwavering dedication. Moreover, it demands a keen awareness of market trends and effective techniques for staging both the interior and exterior of a property.

Jan takes pride in her meticulous attention to detail, which has proven instrumental in drafting contracts and enhancing their social media presence. Solidifying her expertise, she holds designations as an Accredited Buyer's Representative (ABR) and Certified Negotiation Expert (CNE).

Clients often express that Jan and her daughter, Lauren, work in perfect harmony and complement one another seamlessly.