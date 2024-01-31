Candace Ford, Recognized By Bestagents As A 2024 Top Agent

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Candace is a respected realtor affiliated with CENTURY 21 Limitless in East Providence, Rhode Island. She finds joy in meeting diverse individuals, and appreciating the daily experiences her profession brings, especially the opportunity to explore a wide array of houses.

A graduate of Boston University, Candace earned degrees in communications and public relations. Before embarking on her real estate career, she had the privilege of working with the renowned New England Patriots, an experience she holds dear. Additionally, she served as the proprietor of a modeling agency for an impressive three decades, with offices in both Boston, Massachusetts, and Los Angeles, California.

Holding a valid real estate license in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts, Candace is in the process of preparing for her Connecticut license examination to further expand her reach.

Her passion lies in collaborating with individuals keen on real estate investment. Actively involved in various investment groups in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, Candace excels in assisting clients looking to invest in properties for the long term.

Outside of real estate, she enjoys downhill skiing, playing tennis and pickleball, traveling, gardening, and cooking.