Juan Carlos Perez Lozada, MD, An Interventional Radiologist With Yale Cancer Center

An exceptional interventional radiologist, Dr. Perez Lozada serves as the Medical Director of Vascular and Interventional Radiology and Vice Chair for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at the Yale Radiology Department. He is also an Associate Professor of Radiology and Biomedical Imaging at the Yale School of Medicine.

His expertise extends across a spectrum of interventional procedures, including uterine fibroid embolization, spine interventions, pain management and nerve blocks, dialysis interventions, and the management of conditions such as deep venous thrombosis and pulmonary embolism. His proficiency in interventional oncology further highlights the breadth of his capabilities in addressing complex medical challenges.

Having completed his medical degree at Universidad Nacional Pedro Henríquez Urena in the Dominican Republic in 2001, Dr. Perez Lozada pursued internships at Hospital Central de las Fuerzas Armadas in 2002 and Morehouse School of Medicine/Grady Memorial Hospital in 2007. He further honed his skills through a residency in diagnostic radiology at St Vincent's Medical Center in 2011, and a fellowship in vascular and interventional radiology at Yale New Haven Hospital in 2012.

Subsequent to his education, the doctor attained board certification in diagnostic radiology and interventional radiology from the American Board of Radiology (ABR). The ABR is a not-for-profit physician-led organization that oversees the certification and ongoing professional development of specialists in diagnostic radiology, interventional radiology, radiation oncology, and medical physics.

Driven by a passion for the diverse array of medical challenges presented in his daily work, Dr. Perez Lozada emphasizes the importance of the rapidly recoverable nature of his interventions. For him, patient well-being takes precedence. He consistently reassures his patients that their safety is paramount, regardless of the complexity of the procedure or the medical specialty involved. His commitment to delivering the best possible treatment is evident, and he places a strong emphasis on ensuring that patients are well-informed about their options.

In his own words, he expresses his enthusiasm for the expansive scope and constant evolution within the field of interventional radiology. He takes pride in his ability to engage with a broad range of clinical conditions and procedures, underscoring the dynamic and ever-changing nature of his profession. Despite the technical aspects of his role, he remains deeply committed to patient care and actively participates in guiding and counseling individuals during their treatment journey.

Interventional radiology is a medical specialization that involves performing a range of imaging and therapeutic procedures to diagnose and treat many clinical problems. Vascular & interventional radiologists focus on diseases of the blood vessels and lymphatic system but also treat other conditions such as cancer and infertility. They perform minimally invasive treatments that have less risk, pain, and recovery time compared to open surgery.

