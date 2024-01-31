Gibson Home Services, LLC Home Remodeling Services In Virginia

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Portsmouth, Virginia Jan 30, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

From large-scale projects to simple handiwork and maintenance, Gibson Home Services LLC has been helping clients remodel, improve, and repair their homes since January of 2005. Owners Josh and Valerie Gibson were inspired to start their business when they recognized through first-hand experience the need for an honest home improvement company in Virginia that offered exceptional customer service.

Josh had previously worked for a large homebuilder and saw limited options for upward mobility within the company so he opted to jump into entrepreneurship. Valerie supported his choice and the two started Gibson Home Services.

“Josh truly has a natural, God-given talent for working with his hands. He is so good at what he does. I was happy and excited to help and support him.”

What makes Gibson Home Services unique is their full-time employment of workers rather than regularly using subcontractors to perform work for their clients. Using subcontractors only for specialty trades, and instead relying on their in-house team, makes for easier scheduling, more efficient work, and better-trained employees who uphold Josh and Valerie's standards for quality and customer service as a home remodeling contractor in Virginia .

“This ensures our clients have a great experience, remain informed, can make decisions as needed, and end up with beautiful results that they will love for years to come.”

On that team are 10 members, in addition to Josh and Valerie. Workers range from skilled laborers to lead home remodelers, all of whom Valerie says are incredible additions to the contracting team thanks to their skills, hard work, and dedication. Additionally, the company's administrative assistant and assistant project coordinator, Melissa Robison is crucial to the team's success.

“Melissa Robison has been an amazing asset to our company. She is dedicated to doing her job well and is always willing to go the extra mile. She is wonderful with our clients and one of the kindest people you will ever meet.”

In addition to serving their Virginia clients , Josh and Valerie give back to the community through Gibson Home Services. They have worked with United Way to help perform repairs for charitable organizations and they donate annually to other causes like Toys for Tots, Boxes of Basics, Carried to Full Term, and Gratitude Ladies. They also have donated to and volunteered for, Feed Fauquier.

“We have a heart for serving others in the way we would want to be served. That's why our tagline has been“Treating Every Home as Our Own” since the very beginning and that passion and focus has never changed for us.”