XTEN-AV LLC Secures Strategic Investment From Resideo Technologies

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Union City, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2024) - XTEN-AV LLC, a leading Pro AV (Professional Audio-Visual) design and proposal software provider, announces receiving a minority investment from Resideo Technologies, Inc. This investment is a significant milestone for XTEN-AV and sets the stage for expanded growth across the Pro AV industry.







Resideo Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer and developer of technology-driven products that provide critical comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions. They are also a leading global distributor of security, life safety, AV, and low-voltage products through its ADI Global Distribution business.

XTEN-AV is a cloud-based AV design & proposal software platform that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to develop audio-visual system designs and streamline proposal processes. This collaborative software platform automates the design and documentation of AV projects according to user specifications and details.

"We continue to see Pro AV as a growth category, and we're investing in technology to help drive the industry forward," mentions Stu Tisdale, SVP and Chief Experience Officer, ADI Global Distribution. "We recognize the value XTEN-AV's platform delivers, and we're excited to support them in advancing their software platform and helping deliver greater impact to customers."

XTEN-AV's cloud-based solution integrates innovative design and drawing tools with powerful proposal software. The platform's device and personnel-agnostic approach ensures that critical project data is readily accessible, fostering collaboration and enhancing project management. The platform holds a utility patent for its drawings automation technology, reinforcing its position in the Pro AV software landscape.

For XTEN-AV, the recent investment opportunities will fuel the company's plans for product development and support its goal to expand its user base further.

"We are excited about the support from Resideo and ADI, as it enables us to reach a broader audience globally," said Vibhav Singh and Sahil Dhingra, co-founders of XTEN-AV. "This strategic investment not only strengthens our position in the market but also signifies a shared vision of advancing the Pro AV industry through innovation and efficiency."

About XTEN-AV

XTEN-AV is a cloud-based software platform committed to transforming project design and steering integrators and designers away from traditional methods and towards more innovative, streamlined AV presentations. With its technology, it evaluates the specific needs of each project, suggests optimal products, and rapidly generates automated wiring diagrams, comprehensive bills of materials, and tailored proposals for end customers, increasing productivity tenfold.

The platform's integrated CRM and advanced analytical dashboard are designed to streamline workflows from ideation to final pitches, helping users create winning proposals and facilitating seamless collaboration.

Contact Details:

Contact Person's Name: Vibhav Singh

Position: Founder and CEO

Company Name: XTEN-AV LLC

Company website:

Contact Email Address: ...

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Baden Bower