Tenderize Launches Mainnet, Unveils 'The Cookout' Campaign For Decentralized Liquid Staking

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2024 / Tenderize , a trailblazer in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space, is excited to announce the launch of Tenderize Mainnet , marking a new epoch in liquid staking. This launch represents a significant leap forward in the company's mission to democratize DeFi by breaking free from the traditional constraints of high costs and restrictive practices that have hindered validators and users alike.

Revolutionizing Liquid Staking with Tenderize Mainnet

Tenderize's mainnet introduces a novel approach to liquid staking, offering a unique Liquid Staked Token (LST) for each validator. This innovative model directly addresses centralization issues, empowering validators with their unique LSTs and fostering a more diversified and decentralized network. This shift not only benefits validators but also allows retail users to stake with their preferred validator, ushering in an era of true decentralization in the DeFi space.

'The Cookout' Campaign: Boosting TVL and Community Engagement

The launch is accompanied by 'The Cookout' campaign, a strategic initiative designed to boost Total Value Locked (TVL) in Tenderize v2. This campaign allows participants to stake tokens such as $MATIC, $LPT, and $GRT and earn HATS, which are redeemable for the exclusive $WAGYU token.

Empowering Users with Flexibility and Autonomy

In a move that sets Tenderize apart from other protocols, users are given the flexibility to withdraw their liquidity at any time during 'The Cookout' campaign. This feature aligns with Tenderize's ethos of autonomy, transparency, and user empowerment, ensuring participants' liquidity is not locked in and is available as per their convenience.

Tenderize's Commitment to a Decentralized Future

With its mainnet, Tenderize is not just launching a protocol; it's igniting a movement towards a more inclusive and decentralized financial future. The platform's dedication to creating a user-centric decentralized staking experience is evident in its ability to allow users to create their own index of validator LSTs, offering an unprecedented level of control and customization.

Join the Tenderize Movement

As Tenderize Mainnet goes live, the company invites everyone to be part of a movement that's reshaping the world of liquid staking. Backed by over millions in TVL, more than 40 validator partners, and support from notable entities such as Eden Block, Figment, and TRGC, Tenderize is well-positioned to be a catalyst for a decentralized and equitable financial future. The team, comprising experts from organizations like Livepeer, Sperax, Ankr, Helio CDP, and Forbes, is at the forefront of this transformative venture.

For more information on Tenderize, follow Tenderize on X (Formerly Twitter) for real-time updates, explore the comprehensive Whitepaper , and edplore the docs on how to participate in 'The Cookout' campaign . For all other information on the Tenderize platform, please visit

